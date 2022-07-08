Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot at during public speech

Shinzo Abe was attacked from behind while giving a stump speech on the street in Nara.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in western Japan on Friday during a speech in the western Japanese city of Nara. Abe was rushed in an ambulance to a medical evacuation helicopter. He was then taken to the Nara Medical University Hospital.

Nara Fire Department officials said he was unconscious and showing no vital signs. Reports said he was shot from behind while giving a stump speech on the street near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara. He was campaigning ahead of the election for the parliament's upper house scheduled for Sunday. Japanese Prime Minister Kishida has cancelled his campaign event and is rushing back to Tokyo after being apprised of the attack on Shinzo Abe.



The police have reportedly detained a suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami (42). Police officials said the weapon used to carry out the attack seemed homemade. Photos doing the rounds on social media showed two cylindrical metal parts -- heavily bound together with black tape -- lying near the scene of the attack.

Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the first shot caused Abe to stumble backwards, but the second shot made him fall to the ground

Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, stepped down in August 2020 due to ill health after a record-breaking tenure that provided unprecedented stability at the top.

Even after stepping down, Abe continues to have a significant hold over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) party. In fact, he controls one of its major factions.

Reacting to the attack, United States Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said that his country's people and government were praying for the well-being of Abe, who has been an unwavering ally of the United States.

Developing story. More updates shortly

