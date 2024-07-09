Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi conferred with Russia’s highest civilian honour Order of St Andrew the Apostle | WATCH

    Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred Russia’s highest civilian honour, Order of St Andrew the Apostle, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is visiting Moscow for the first time since Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was ceremoniously presented with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, which was bestowed on him in the year 2019 at St Catherine's Hall of the Moscow Kremlin. The order was presented to the Prime Minister of India for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.

    The Order was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great, in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia. It is only awarded for the most outstanding civilian or military merit.

    "Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India," PM Modi said in a post on X after receiving the award by President Putin.

    PM Modi is visiting Moscow for the first time since Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022. This visit aims to strengthen New Delhi’s long-standing relationship with Moscow. He last visited Russia in 2019.

    In addition, Modi is anticipated to meet with Putin one-on-one to wrap off the first part of his two-day visit. After that, he will go to Austria, where he will meet with the President, have one-on-one discussions with the Chancellor, and then host a business delegation.

    A breakthrough during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Moscow was also reached when Russia consented to release and assist all Indians who are fighting for the Russian army in Ukraine, according to sources on Tuesday. The sources further stated that the development occurred after PM Modi and Putin discussed the issue during a private dinner on Monday.

     

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 7:44 PM IST
