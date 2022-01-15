'Indian Army known for its bravery, professionalism': PM Modi, Prez Kovind extend greetings on Army Day

On the occasion of Indian Army Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings and shared a slew of gorgeous images of troops in action.

PM Modi stated on his official Twitter account, "Best wishes on Army Day, especially to our valiant soldiers, revered veterans, and their families. The Indian Army is well-known for its valour and professionalism."

"Words cannot express the extraordinary contribution of the Indian Army to national security," he remarked.



He went on to say in another tweet, "Indian Army troops serve in hazardous environments and are in the forefront of assisting fellow people during humanitarian crises such as natural disasters. India is also proud of the Army's outstanding performance in international peacekeeping missions."

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army, stating, "On this Army Day, I'd want to wish all service members and veterans a happy day. The Indian Army has played a critical role in preserving national security. Our soldiers have demonstrated professionalism, sacrifice, and courage in protecting borders and sustaining peace. The country appreciates your service. Happy New Year!"

On January 15, Army Day is held to commemorate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. General Sir Francis Butcher, the final British Commander-in-Chief of India, relinquished the office on January 15, 1949.