  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indian Army known for its bravery, professionalism': PM Modi, Prez Kovind extend greetings on Army Day

    On the occasion of Indian Army Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings and shared a slew of gorgeous images of troops in action.

    PM Modi President Kovind extend greetings on Army Day says Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On the occasion of Indian Army Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings and shared a slew of gorgeous images of troops in action. PM Modi stated on his official Twitter account, "Best wishes on Army Day, especially to our valiant soldiers, revered veterans, and their families. The Indian Army is well-known for its valour and professionalism."
    "Words cannot express the extraordinary contribution of the Indian Army to national security," he remarked.


    He went on to say in another tweet, "Indian Army troops serve in hazardous environments and are in the forefront of assisting fellow people during humanitarian crises such as natural disasters. India is also proud of the Army's outstanding performance in international peacekeeping missions."

    Also Read | Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

    Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army, stating, "On this Army Day, I'd want to wish all service members and veterans a happy day. The Indian Army has played a critical role in preserving national security. Our soldiers have demonstrated professionalism, sacrifice, and courage in protecting borders and sustaining peace. The country appreciates your service. Happy New Year!"

    On January 15, Army Day is held to commemorate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. General Sir Francis Butcher, the final British Commander-in-Chief of India, relinquished the office on January 15, 1949.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

    Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

    Top doctors warn against inappropriate medicines unnecessary tests says Mistakes of 2021 being repeated gcw

    'Mistakes of 2021 being repeated': Top doctors warn against inappropriate medicines, unnecessary tests

    UP Election 2022 FIR lodged for defying COVID protocols model code violation at Samajwadi Party virtual rally gcw

    UP Election 2022: FIR lodged for defying COVID protocols, model code violation at SP's 'virtual rally'

    Bulli Bai app case Shweta Singh Mayank Rawat sent to 14 day judicial custody gcw

    'Bulli Bai' app case: Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawat sent to 14-day judicial custody

    Delhi reports 24383 COVID cases Mumbai registers 11317 both cities witness decline gcw

    Delhi reports 24,383 COVID cases, Mumbai registers 11,317; both cities witness decline

    Recent Stories

    tennis Australian Open more important than any player says Rafael Nadal after Novak Djokovic detained again

    Australian Open more important than any player, says Rafael Nadal after Novak Djokovic detained again

    Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

    Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

    Top doctors warn against inappropriate medicines unnecessary tests says Mistakes of 2021 being repeated gcw

    'Mistakes of 2021 being repeated': Top doctors warn against inappropriate medicines, unnecessary tests

    Kim Kardashian to Kendall to Khloe to Kardashian-Jenner family members, who has more followers on Instagram RCB

    Kim Kardashian to Kendall to Khloe to Kardashian-Jenner family members, who has more followers on Instagram?

    Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar Odom calls Tristan Thompson corny RCB

    Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom calls Tristan Thompson 'corny’;slams NBA player

    Recent Videos

    Be afraid and expect the worse Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber attack

    'Be afraid and expect the worse': Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber-attack

    Video Icon
    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics warns MI5

    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics, warns MI5

    Video Icon
    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says Not a hopeful order-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

    Video Icon
    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon