'Superb...': PM Modi praises Bill Gates for trying to make rotis, asks him to try millet as well

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates posted a video on Instagram of him making a roti. Sharing the video on Instagram stories, PM Modi said that the latest trend in India are millets. "There are many millet dishes too which you can try making," the Prime Minister said with a smiling emoji.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of Microsoft founder Bill Gates making roti. The food-loving billionaire Bill Gates recently unleashed his inner chef to prepare the traditional dish from the north of India. Eitan Bernath, a well-known American chef, shared the video online.

Eitan Bernath, a well-known chef, spoke about his journey to Bihar before Gates joined him. On Instagram, Modi posted the video and mentioned Gates. He recommended the usage of millets as well.

"Superb!...Latest trend in India is millets, which are known for being healthy. There are many millet dishes too which you can try making," PM Modi worte.

Also Read | Centre clears Collegium's recommendation; appoints 5 new judges to Supreme Court

The video commences with the chef introducing the tech billionaire. Bill Gates can be seen trying his hands at making rotis by pressing the dough and putting it on a hot tawa. In the last scene, Bernath shows Gates attempting to cook roti, which the two then consume while drizzling on ghee.

Meanwhile, a lunch with a millet theme was organised by the government for every MP in December, during the winter session of Parliament. The prime minister and his cabinet attended the lunch.

"As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets... attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines," Modi tweeted.

Also read: Anti-encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir; LG assures 'no harm to common man'

During the meal, dishes such as a millet-based khichdi, ragi dosa and roti, jowar roti, haldi sabji, bajra, and churma were cooked.