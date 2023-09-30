'Symbol of success of Team Bharat...' PM Modi at ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ launch

'Sankalp Saptaah' aims to improve governance at the block level and enhance citizens' quality of life in 500 Aspirational Blocks across the country. Each day of the week is dedicated to a specific development theme, culminating in a celebration of the week's achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Sankalp Saptaah,' a week-long initiative focused on aspirational blocks, underscoring its significance as a symbol of Team Bharat's success and the spirit of Sabka Prayas (everyone's effort).

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister acknowledged the venue, Bharat Mandapam, and the attendees, individuals dedicated to development in remote areas. He emphasized the importance of this gathering, comparing it to the G20 summit held at the same venue a month earlier. PM Modi warmly welcomed the grassroots change makers, stating that this event held no less significance than the G20 summit. He emphasized that 'Sankalp Saptaah' symbolizes the triumph of Team Bharat and embodies the spirit of Sabka Prayas. This program is crucial for India's future, and it inherently carries the commitment to success.

The Prime Minister highlighted the Aspirational District Program as a monumental achievement in Independent India's top 10 programs. This program has positively impacted around 25 crore people across 112 districts and garnered global recognition. PM Modi expressed confidence in the success of the Aspirational Blocks program due to its unprecedented nature and the dedication of those involved.

Recalling his interaction with three Block Level Officers, PM Modi praised their morale and dedication, emphasizing his desire to work alongside them as part of their team. He expressed confidence that the program's goals would be achieved ahead of schedule. The Prime Minister emphasized his keen monitoring of the program, driven not by a desire to test skills but by the inspiration he draws from successful ground-level efforts. He praised the Aspirational District program's progress chart, highlighting its inspirational role.

PM Modi celebrated the completion of five years of the Aspirational District Program and welcomed third-party evaluations. He stressed the importance of holistic development, emphasizing the need to address grassroots parameters comprehensively. The Prime Minister urged department secretaries to focus on rapid state development and support underserved districts. He encouraged the identification of 100 lagging blocks for improvement, believing that elevating these blocks above the national average would drive overall development.

PM Modi discussed India's vision to become a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing the importance of development across all regions and populations. He praised the healthy competition among districts during the Aspirational Districts program.

The Prime Minister credited young officers for their contributions to aspirational districts' development and encouraged their promotion at the block level. He emphasized a shift from output to outcome-oriented budgeting, optimal resource utilization, and scheme convergence.

PM Modi highlighted the fallacy of overreliance on well-performing areas and the need to distribute resources equally, focusing on areas in need. He urged the importance of 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) and leadership across sectors.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of team spirit fostered by 'Sankalp Saptaah,' leading to the emergence of leaders and innovative ideas for 'Jan Bhagidari.' He cited examples of collective efforts at the block level to promote participation and address issues.

PM Modi discussed the role of diaspora in elevating India's global profile and encouraged maximum utilization of 'Sankalp Saptah.' He stressed the importance of physical presence, fostering collaboration, and enhancing team spirit.

The Prime Minister encouraged delegates to focus on five parameters to boost their confidence and transform their blocks into sources of inspiration. He envisioned that at least 100 aspirational blocks would become inspirational within a year.

What is Sankalp Saptaah?

'Sankalp Saptaah' aims to improve governance at the block level and enhance citizens' quality of life in 500 Aspirational Blocks across the country. Each day of the week is dedicated to a specific development theme, culminating in a celebration of the week's achievements. The program reflects India's commitment to holistic development and collaborative efforts at the grassroots level.