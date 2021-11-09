PM Modi to inaugurate country's 'first world-class railway station' in Bhopal's Habibganj on Nov 15

The Habibganj railway station was designed after the Heidelberg railway station in Germany. The railway station includes large entertainment screens, and around 700 passengers may wait for their trains there.

The Indian Railways has increased security at the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. It comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration on November 15. It is the country's first world-class station. According to a senior Indian Railways officer, security at the Habibganj train station has increased. Many alterations have been made for passenger access and leave between November 11 and 15 due to the Indian Prime Minister's visit.

The Habibganj railway station was designed after the Heidelberg railway station in Germany. The railway station includes large entertainment screens, and around 700 passengers may wait for their trains there. The station's ticket booths have also been modernised, and food courts have been established. The station now contains air-conditioned waiting rooms, retiring rooms, dorms, and a VIP lounge. Around 159 CCTV cameras installed on the railway station campus will monitor the security of passengers and railway workers.

The modern railway station was built under a public-private partnership at the cost of Rs 450 crore. The Habibganj railway station is the country's first to be made by collaborating with the commercial and governmental sectors. The Indian Railways officer went on to say that between November 11 and 15, parking for cars, including two and four-wheelers, was prohibited near platform number one at the train station. The official further stated that due to security concerns, the pick-up and drop-off facilities would be closed between November 13 and 15.

