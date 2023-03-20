Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi 'immediately accepted' my invitation for G7 Summit, says Japanese PM Kishida

    The Japanese prime minister's visit is expected to last around 27 hours. He is expected to unveil his 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Plan for Peace' during a lecture at a leading think-tank in the afternoon. The plan is expected to highlight India's significance for the Indo-Pacific.

    PM Modi 'immediately accepted' my invitation for G7 Summit, says Japanese PM Kishida
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Japan Prime Minister Fumion Kishida on Monday (March 20) formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Hiroshima Summit. "On the spot my invitation was immediately accepted," PM Kishida said in Delhi.

    The Japanese PM said that Japan-India economic cooperation continues to grow rapidly and will aid India's development while creating significant economic opportunities for Japan while observing the progress made in the Japanese investment target of five trillion yen (Rs 3,20,000 crore) in India over the next five years.

    Also read: Amritpal Singh manhunt: Internet services in Punjab suspended till Tuesday noon

    Addressing a press conference, the Japanese PM said, "Our economic cooperation with India, which continues to grow rapidly, will not only support the further development of India but also create significant economic opportunities for Japan. In this regard, we welcome that steady progress is being made towards realising 5 trillion yen of public and private investment in financing from Japan to India in 5 years."

    PM Kishida also welcomed the renewal of the Memorandum of Cooperation on Japanese language education and said both nations are prioritising decarbonisation and energy. He also said both nations will prioritise tourism.

    "2023 will be the year of the Japan-India tourism exchange to promote our exchanges through tourism," PM Kishida said.

    Also read: Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announces Chola Museum to be set up in Thanjavur

    The Japanese PM arrived in the national capital on Monday to explore ways to boost bilateral ties in a range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment, and high technologies.

    The Japanese prime minister's visit is expected to last around 27 hours. He is expected to unveil his 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Plan for Peace' during a lecture at a leading think-tank in the afternoon. The plan is expected to highlight India's significance for the Indo-Pacific.

    Delivering the prestigious Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in June last year, Kishida said he would lay out the plan for Indo-Pacific next spring.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
