Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi extends greetings to former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday

    Former Chief Minister of Kerala V S Achuthanandan turned 100 on Friday (Oct 20). On this occasion, PM Modi extended his birthday greetings to the veteran CPI(M) leader.

    PM Modi extends greetings to former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 7:25 PM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader V S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday. PM Modi recalled his meeting with the Left leader when they both served as Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Kerala respectively. The Prime Minister also shared a picture on X, (formerly Twitter), where he can be seen shaking hands with Achuthanandan along with late Congress leader Oommen Chandy.

    Also read: V S Achuthanandan, the stalwart of Kerala politics turns 100

    PM Modi wrote, "Greetings to former Kerala CM Shri VS Achuthanandan Ji on the special occasion of his 100th birthday. He has been working for the people of Kerala for decades. I recall my interactions with him, particularly when we both were serving as Chief Ministers of our respective states. May he lead a long and healthy life."

    The Prime Minister also tweeted in Malayalam.

    V S Achuthanandan is the only surviving leader of the 32 who left the Communist Party of India (CPI) Central Committee and formed the Communist Party of India(Marxist). The veteran leader is currently staying at his son V A Arunkumar's residence in Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram. Arunkumar had informed the other day that despite his health problems, his father knows all the current events by watching TV and reading newspapers. He was elected as Kerala's 11th chief minister and was one of the oldest chief ministers in all of India at the time and was the oldest in Kerala at 82 years and 7 months. 

     

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 7:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Implementing parity no violation of international norms India hits back at Canada over withdrawal of 41 diplomats gcw

    'Implementing parity no violation of int'l norms...' India hits back at Canada over withdrawal of 41 diplomats

    Viral Video: Long queue at Thane railway station sparks 'Spirit of Mumbai' debate (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Long queue at Thane railway station sparks 'Spirit of Mumbai' debate (WATCH)

    Explained Gaganyaan First Test Flight mission, timeline, objectives and more

    Explained: Gaganyaan First Test Flight mission, timeline, objectives and more

    Professor removes student from stage for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before performance in Ghaziabad (WATCH) AJR

    Professor removes student from stage for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before performance in Ghaziabad (WATCH)

    Gujarat man arrested for 'spying', sharing Army details to Pakistan AJR

    Gujarat man arrested for 'spying', sharing Army details to Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2023 6 thoughtful gifts for Kanya Pujan gcw eai

    Navratri 2023: 6 thoughtful gifts for Kanya Pujan

    We fight for our existence Israel resolute ahead of Gaza ground offensive; vows to defeat Hamas (WATCH) snt

    'We fight for our existence': Israel resolute ahead of Gaza ground offensive; vows to defeat Hamas (WATCH)

    Tamannaah Bhatia hot photos: Actress leave fans awestruck with her dazzling looks SHG

    Tamannaah Bhatia hot photos: Actress leave fans awestruck with her dazzling looks

    Implementing parity no violation of international norms India hits back at Canada over withdrawal of 41 diplomats gcw

    'Implementing parity no violation of int'l norms...' India hits back at Canada over withdrawal of 41 diplomats

    Equipped for combat! Protective gear to medial supply - Israel gears up for Gaza ground offensive (WATCH) snt

    Equipped for combat! Protective gear to medial supply - Israel gears up for Gaza ground offensive (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon