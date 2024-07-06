PM Modi dials UK’s new PM Keir Starmer, extends invite to visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday. Modi congratulated Starmer on his recent election victory and his new role as UK prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the new British prime minister, Keir Starmer, and reiterated their commitment to "deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust economic ties." A day after congratulating the head of the Labour Party on a resounding victory in the UK general elections, he extended an invitation for the leader to travel to India.

“Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust IN-GB economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good,” Modi said in a post on X.

Both leaders stressed on the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation across various sectors, it added.

Regarding Starmer's election as the prime minister of the United Kingdom on Friday, July 5, Modi expressed his anticipation of their productive and beneficial cooperation in order to further fortify the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United Kingdom. In addition, he complimented departing Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, for his outstanding leadership and proactive role in strengthening India-UK relations while he was in government.

