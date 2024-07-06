Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi dials UK’s new PM Keir Starmer, extends invite to visit India

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday. Modi congratulated Starmer on his recent election victory and his new role as UK prime minister.

    PM Modi dials United Kingdom new PM Keir Starmer extends invite to visit India gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the new British prime minister, Keir Starmer, and reiterated their commitment to "deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust economic ties." A day after congratulating the head of the Labour Party on a resounding victory in the UK general elections, he extended an invitation for the leader to travel to India.

    “Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust IN-GB economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good,” Modi said in a post on X.

    Both leaders stressed on the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation across various sectors, it added.

    Regarding Starmer's election as the prime minister of the United Kingdom on Friday, July 5, Modi expressed his anticipation of their productive and beneficial cooperation in order to further fortify the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United Kingdom. In addition, he complimented departing Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, for his outstanding leadership and proactive role in strengthening India-UK relations while he was in government.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru woman calls airport makes hoax bomb threat to stop boyfriend from flying to Mumbai FIR registered vkp

    Bengaluru woman calls airport, makes hoax bomb threat to stop boyfriend from flying to Mumbai; FIR registered

    Bengaluru bound SpiceJet passengers stranded overnight in Delhi airport due to pilot shortage WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet passengers stranded overnight in Delhi airport due to pilot shortage (WATCH)

    Bengaluru BBMP locks down Bank of Baroda and Post office on MG Road over rent arrears vkp

    Bengaluru's BBMP locks down Bank of Baroda and Post office on MG Road over rent arrears

    STAGGERING BMC collects over 11,500 kg waste from Marine Drive after India's T20 WC victory parade; see pics snt

    STAGGERING! BMC collects over 11,500 kg waste from Marine Drive after India's T20 WC victory parade; see pics

    NEET UG Counseling postponed amid paper leak row, new date to be announced gcw

    NEET-UG Counseling postponed amid paper leak row, new date to be announced

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru woman calls airport makes hoax bomb threat to stop boyfriend from flying to Mumbai FIR registered vkp

    Bengaluru woman calls airport, makes hoax bomb threat to stop boyfriend from flying to Mumbai; FIR registered

    Want to upgrade to SUV? Check out top 4 options to buy under Rs 7 lakh gcw

    Want to upgrade to SUV? Check out top 4 options to buy under Rs 7 lakh

    Marigold to Alliums: 7 flowering plants that can be planted with Roses ATG

    Marigold to Alliums: 7 flowering plants that can be planted with Roses

    Viral video: Female model stands on display as live mannequin at clothing store in Dubai mall; netizens react (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Female model stands on display at clothing store in Dubai mall; netizens react (WATCH)

    How much money should one save to secure their financial future? vkp

    How much money should one save to secure their financial future?

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon