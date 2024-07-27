PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi: BJP CMs attend, Mamata Banerjee present

The meeting saw participation from Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states, while several Opposition Chief Ministers, including those from Congress-led Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, boycotted the event citing alleged bias in the Union Budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 27) chaired the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. The meeting, themed 'Viksit Bharat@2047', aimed at setting the roadmap for India to become a developed nation by 2047. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the key attendees.

The meeting saw participation from Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states, while several Opposition Chief Ministers, including those from Congress-led Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, boycotted the event citing alleged bias in the Union Budget. Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the meeting.

The Governing Council discussed the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat@2047, stressing the need for collaborative governance between the Centre and State Governments to enhance the quality of life in both rural and urban areas. The council also focused on the role of states in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047, with the country's GDP expected to surpass USD 5 trillion and aspirations to reach a USD 30 trillion economy by that year.

The meeting also deliberated on the recommendations from the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December 2023. Special sessions covered topics such as cyber security, the aspirational districts and blocks programme, the role of states, and the application of AI in governance.

The Prime Minister, as the Chairperson of NITI Aayog, led the discussions with Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as Ex-officio Members and Special Invitees, and the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog.

The boycott by several Chief Ministers, including Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, and leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab and Delhi governments, highlighted tensions over perceived budgetary biases.

