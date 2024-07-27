Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi: BJP CMs attend, Mamata Banerjee present

    The meeting saw participation from Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states, while several Opposition Chief Ministers, including those from Congress-led Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, boycotted the event citing alleged bias in the Union Budget.

    PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi: BJP CMs attend, Mamata Banerjee present AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 27) chaired the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. The meeting, themed 'Viksit Bharat@2047', aimed at setting the roadmap for India to become a developed nation by 2047. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the key attendees.

    The meeting saw participation from Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states, while several Opposition Chief Ministers, including those from Congress-led Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, boycotted the event citing alleged bias in the Union Budget. Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the meeting.

    Kupwara clash: One Army soldier dies from injuries in Machil encounter, terrorist neutralised

    The Governing Council discussed the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat@2047, stressing the need for collaborative governance between the Centre and State Governments to enhance the quality of life in both rural and urban areas. The council also focused on the role of states in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047, with the country's GDP expected to surpass USD 5 trillion and aspirations to reach a USD 30 trillion economy by that year.

    The meeting also deliberated on the recommendations from the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December 2023. Special sessions covered topics such as cyber security, the aspirational districts and blocks programme, the role of states, and the application of AI in governance.

    The Prime Minister, as the Chairperson of NITI Aayog, led the discussions with Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as Ex-officio Members and Special Invitees, and the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog.

    Bengaluru PG murder case: Bihar woman's alleged killer caught in Madhya Pradesh; what we know so far

    The boycott by several Chief Ministers, including Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, and leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab and Delhi governments, highlighted tensions over perceived budgetary biases.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-664 July 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-664 July 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Viral video: Bangladeshi YouTuber demonstrates how to illegally enter India without passport & visa (WATCH) snt

    Bangladeshi YouTuber 'demonstrates' how to illegally enter India through border, sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir Macchal encounter: Major among five Indian soldiers injured, on fatality confirmed AJR

    Kupwara clash: One Army soldier dies from injuries in Machil encounter, terrorist neutralised

    Gaganyaatri will travel to International Space Station post-August: Govt anr

    Gaganyaatri will travel to International Space Station post-August: Govt

    Bengaluru PG murder case: Bihar woman's alleged killer caught in Madhya Pradesh; what we know so far AJR

    Bengaluru PG murder case: Bihar woman's alleged killer caught in Madhya Pradesh; what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Triptii Dimri looks RED HOT as she drops pictures in sequined backless gown RKK

    Triptii Dimri looks RED HOT as she drops pictures in sequined backless gown

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-664 July 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-664 July 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Viral video: Bangladeshi YouTuber demonstrates how to illegally enter India without passport & visa (WATCH) snt

    Bangladeshi YouTuber 'demonstrates' how to illegally enter India through border, sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumar OUT from Bigg Boss OTT 3? RBA

    Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumar OUT from Bigg Boss OTT 3?

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 27 2024: 8 gm gold rate is now Rs 50600 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 27: 8 gm gold rate is now Rs 50,600

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon