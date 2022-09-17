Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi Birthday: From Rajnath Singh to Vladimir Putin, wishes pour in from political circles

    PM Modi is also scheduled to launch the National Logistic Policy today at Vigyan Bhawan. The logistic policy is aimed at bringing down the logistic costs and improving the competitiveness of domestic goods in the global market.

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 8:15 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 17) turns 72. Wishes have poured in for the Prime Minister from leaders in India to those abroad, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

    Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his best wishes to PM Modi on Friday for his birthday during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. The Russian President wished "all the best" to his "dear friend" ahead of his birthday as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised PM Modi's governance and leadership in his birthday wishes to him. He said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister of India on his birthday. He has given unprecedented strength to progress and good governance in the country under his leadership and has given new heights to India's prestige and self-respect all over the world."

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and extended his wishes to the prime minister. In a tweet Gandhi said, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday."

    There are several events lined up on Saturday to celebrate PM Modi's birthday, the most notable perhaps being the historic Project Cheetah mission wherein the PM will release eight cheetahs arriving from Namibia into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

    PM Modi is also scheduled to launch the National Logistic Policy today at Vigyan Bhawan. The logistic policy is aimed at bringing down the logistic costs and improving the competitiveness of domestic goods in the global market.

    Another campaign set to begin today is the BJP's "unity in diversity" festivals to be organised in "all districts". It is a fortnight-long "seva" campaign to mark the PM's birthday and will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

