Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India': Yogi Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extends greetings to the nation ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, expressing his excitement ahead of the consecration of the new idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya

    PM Modi architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India': Yogi Adityanath
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and esteemed saints and religious leaders in anticipation of the forthcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

    In a social media post on platform X, Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his excitement for the momentous occasion. He stated, "Amazing, unforgettable, supernatural moment! Today, in the dignified presence of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the ritual of consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ramlala is going to be completed in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the holy birthplace of the adorable Lord Shri Ram. Today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the wait of countless Ram devotees is going to be fulfilled. The entire country has become 'Rammay' by drowning in the ocean of faith and devotion.”

    Ayodhya, adorned with flowers and meticulously groomed roads and pavements, witnessed the arrival of thousands of people, including celebrities from the film, political, and sports worlds on Sunday.

    The week-long rituals preceding the event involved 121 priests offering a variety of prayers, chanting Sanskrit hymns, and performing Vedic rites. The final phase of the consecration ceremony, presided over by Prime Minister Modi, is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22 and conclude around 1 pm. The 51-inch stone idol, crafted by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka, has been enthroned at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also the mahant of Gorakhpur math, paid tributes to his predecessors, Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Digvijaynath. In a Hindi social media post, he expressed, "The struggle of generations and the resolve of centuries have been completed with the consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla taking place today at Shri Ram's birthplace in Shri Ayodhya Dham. On this occasion, there is an emotional tribute to Yugapurush Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and National Saint Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj.”

    The highly anticipated 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set for Monday. The event's coverage will commence earlier on national broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) and private news channels. The temple trust has extended invitations to approximately 8000 guests, including politicians, industrialists, sportspersons, actors, among others, for the grand occasion.

    Click HERE for LIVE UPDATES from Ayodhya

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 8:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala news live 22 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: BJP to hold various celebrations in the state over Ayodhya Ram temple Consecration

    Mere ghar Ram aaye hain ITBP Constable Lovely Singh shares soulful song ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

    'Mere ghar Ram aaye hain...' ITBP Constable Lovely Singh shares soulful song ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

    Ram mandir inauguration: Jammu and Kashmir declares half-day leave, dry day for Ayodhya event AJR

    Ram mandir inauguration: Jammu and Kashmir declares half-day leave, dry day for Ayodhya event

    Ambani residence Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (PHOTO)

    Ambani residence Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (PHOTO)

    Self styled godman Nithyananda to attend Ram Temple event, says he was 'formally invited' AJR

    Self-styled godman Nithyananda to attend Ram Temple event, says he was 'formally invited'

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh-Celebs off to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Inauguration RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh-Celebs off to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Inaugura

    kerala news live 22 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: BJP to hold various celebrations in the state over Ayodhya Ram temple Consecration

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan leave for grand inauguration ceremony RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan leave for grand inauguration ceremony

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ranbir-Alia Bhatt, Katrina-Vicky Kashual and more head for inauguration ceremony (Watch) RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ranbir-Alia Bhatt, Katrina-Vicky Kashual and more head for inauguration ceremony (Watch)

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live Updates: Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration Ceremony Narendra Modi Speech 22 january 2024

    Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Stage set for Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon