PM Modi architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extends greetings to the nation ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, expressing his excitement ahead of the consecration of the new idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and esteemed saints and religious leaders in anticipation of the forthcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

In a social media post on platform X, Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his excitement for the momentous occasion. He stated, "Amazing, unforgettable, supernatural moment! Today, in the dignified presence of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the ritual of consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ramlala is going to be completed in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the holy birthplace of the adorable Lord Shri Ram. Today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the wait of countless Ram devotees is going to be fulfilled. The entire country has become 'Rammay' by drowning in the ocean of faith and devotion.”

Ayodhya, adorned with flowers and meticulously groomed roads and pavements, witnessed the arrival of thousands of people, including celebrities from the film, political, and sports worlds on Sunday.

The week-long rituals preceding the event involved 121 priests offering a variety of prayers, chanting Sanskrit hymns, and performing Vedic rites. The final phase of the consecration ceremony, presided over by Prime Minister Modi, is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22 and conclude around 1 pm. The 51-inch stone idol, crafted by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka, has been enthroned at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also the mahant of Gorakhpur math, paid tributes to his predecessors, Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Digvijaynath. In a Hindi social media post, he expressed, "The struggle of generations and the resolve of centuries have been completed with the consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla taking place today at Shri Ram's birthplace in Shri Ayodhya Dham. On this occasion, there is an emotional tribute to Yugapurush Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and National Saint Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj.”

The highly anticipated 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set for Monday. The event's coverage will commence earlier on national broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) and private news channels. The temple trust has extended invitations to approximately 8000 guests, including politicians, industrialists, sportspersons, actors, among others, for the grand occasion.

