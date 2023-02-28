Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Plea in Supreme Court seeks guidelines on Internet shutdown citing recent suspension in Rajasthan

    The petitioner urged the Supreme Court to immediately enforce and initiate guidelines and directions to comply with the dictum laid down by the apex court in the case of Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India.

    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    A petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking guidelines on the practical implementation of the internet shutdown in wake of the recent suspension of the internet services in Jaipur and other places to conduct Rajasthan Direct School Teacher Recruitment Examination.

    The petitioner has been moved by Chhaya Rani through advocates Vishal Tiwari and Abhigya Kushwah.

    According to reports, the petitioner apprised the apex court about the suspension of Internet services in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and several other districts through the Order dated February 24 from the Office of Divisional Commissioner, Bharatpur Division to conduct the Rajasthan Direct School Teacher Recruitment Examination (REET 2023) under the regulations of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.

    The petitioner also sought to enforce the fundamental rights, particularly the Right to life, liberty, and Dignity which is enshrined under Article 21 to comply with the dictum laid down in Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India and to further prevent such apprehension-based arbitrary, ultra vires internet shutdowns affecting the public at large and Obstructing Judicial Work and leading to severe violations of the fundamental rights of the citizens.

    In 2020, the Supreme Court had clearly mandated that the State should impose such restrictions only when the situation is 'necessary' and 'unavoidable'. The petitioner urged the apex court to immediately enforce and initiate guidelines and directions to comply with the dictum laid down by the Apex Court in the case of Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India.

    The petitioner also demanded to impose the directions and guidelines as per the dictum for the practical implementation of the internet shutdown where a situation of necessity and unavoidance arises.

    Video Icon