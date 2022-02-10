  • Facebook
    "People won't be murdered over religion and caste": Kerala CM tweets after Yogi Adityanath's remark

    UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath warned voters that if they "make a mistake" in the assembly elections, the state will become like Kashmir, Kerala, or Bengal.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
    After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's warning of Uttar Pradesh turning into Kerala, West Bengal, and Kashmir, if Bharatiya Janata Party fails to retain the power in the state, Opposition leaders scripted the benefits of occurrence. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that UP would be "so lucky" if it gets Kashmir's beauty, Bengali's culture, and Kerala's education.

     

    Following the same, the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the country's most populous state will have a harmonious society with the best education, health care, and social welfare, and that "people won't be murdered in the name of religion or caste."

     

    Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has warned voters that if they "make a mistake" in the assembly elections, the state will become like Kashmir, Kerala, or Bengal. In a nearly six-minute video, he stated that "rioters who have been restrained are getting impatient" and "terrorists are repeatedly issuing threats."

    The CM urged people to be cautious, saying that many wonderful things have happened in the last five years. He cautioned the voters, saying, "Beware!" If you miss it, the labour of the last five years would be spoiled. It won't be long before Uttar Pradesh becomes Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal. He added that each vote is a blessing for his five-year efforts. The vote will also ensure the voter's fear-free life.

    The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections began at 7 am on Thursday. On February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, the 403-member UP assembly will vote in seven phases. On March 10, the seven-phase polls will be counted. 

    In the first phase of elections, six hundred twenty-three candidates are running for 58 Assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh's "Jat-dominant belt" in the first phase of elections. The assembly includes representatives from Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
