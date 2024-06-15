Pawan Kalyan's Russian wife applying tika, performing aarti takes internet by storm; WATCH viral video

Pawan Kalyan's Russian wife Anna Lezhneva, celebrated his becoming of Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh with a traditional Hindu ritual, performing aarti and applying a tika on his forehead. The moment went viral on social media.

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan was appointed as the deputy chief minister in Chandrababu Naidu's government in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier this week, Kalyan was elected as the Jana Sena Party's floor leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. He received a warm welcome upon his return home on Wednesday.

His wife, Anna Lezhneva, a former model actress from Russia, marked the occasion with a grand traditional Hindu ritual. She performed an elaborate aarti and ceremoniously applied a tika on his forehead. The heartwarming moment, beautifully captured on camera, went viral on social media platforms, captivating audiences everywhere.

A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Wow,welcomed With traditional culture of Bharat. Great.”

Anna Lezhneva first met Pawan Kalyan during the filming of the movie Teen Maar in 2011. They tied the knot two years later, in September 2013. Anna is Pawan Kalyan's third wife, and they have a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich. She also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

Pawan Kalyan, the leader of the Jana Sena Party (JSP), was sworn in as a minister in the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday (June 12). The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, along with other dignitaries.

The BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance swept the Andhra Pradesh elections. They won 164 out of the total 175 Assembly seats and 21 of Andhra's 25 Lok Sabha seats.

