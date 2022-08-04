Patra Chawl Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha receives ED summons

During the court hearing on Sanjay Raut's ED custody, the ED stated that an amount worth Rs 1.08 crore was received from unrelated persons in Varsha Raut's account.

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha Raut, on Thursday in connection with alleged money laundering in the Patra Chawl Redevelopment Case. The summons arrived just hours after the court in the case extended Raut's ED remand.

The ED stated that summon was issued after transactions on Varsha Raut's account came to light. During the court hearing on Thursday of Sanjay Raut's ED custody, the ED stated that an amount worth Rs 1.08 crore was received from unrelated persons in Varsha Raut's account. After hours of searching his house, the Rajya Sabha MP was arrested late Sunday night.

The ED has accused the Sena MP's wife and alleged associates of financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl and related financial property transactions.

As part of the investigation, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Varsha Raut and two of his associates in April.

In Palghar, Saphale (a town in Palghar), and Padgha (in Thane district), Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's assistant and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, own land.

Additionally, according to the ED, these assets include a flat owned by Varsha Raut in Mumbai's Dadar and eight plots at Kihim Beach in Alibaug jointly owned by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a 'close colleague' of Sanjay Raut.

The agency's advanced moves come just days after the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government collapsed due to a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who then took over as Maharashtra chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

