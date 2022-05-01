Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Patiala clashes: Prime accused Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested in Mohali

    Team Newsable
    Mohali, First Published May 1, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    The prime accused of the Patiala clashes, named Barjinder Singh Parwana was arrested by the police on Sunday morning in Mohali. 

    At 7:20 am, the key accused was brought to Mumbai through a Vistara flight from Mohali airport. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Patiala team led by Inspector Shaminder Singh arrested the accused at Mohali airport.

    On Friday, the two groups clashed outside the Kali Mata temple, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, after which tension prevailed in Patiala. In the incident, four people were reportedly injured, out of which two were police officers. 

    As per IG MS Chhina, the police registered six FIRs and arrested three accused linked with the violence. 

    The IG added that the three arrested accused, named Harish Singla, Kuldeep Singh Danthal, and Daljit Singh. 

    The IG further added that none of the accused would be spared, and people with links to the incident would be arrested.

    Last Updated May 1, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
