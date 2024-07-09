Patanjali pulls 14 products from market after license revocation; Check complete list

Patanjali Ayurveda has stopped the sale of 14 products after the Uttarakhand government suspended its manufacturing licenses due to repeated violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd, the company founded by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, announced on Tuesday that it has ceased the sale of 14 products following the immediate suspension of its manufacturing licenses by the Uttarakhand government. In a statement to the Supreme Court, the company confirmed that it has instructed its network of 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products from sale.

Patanjali misleading ad row: Uttarakhand Authority suspends licenses of 14 Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy products

Patanjali informed the Supreme Court that it has instructed media outlets to withdraw advertisements for the 14 affected products, effective immediately, across all media formats.

The Uttarakhand state licensing authority cancelled the manufacturing licenses of 14 products from Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd and Divya Pharmacy, effective April 30, citing "repeated violations" of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. This action was taken due to non-compliance with the regulations, resulting in the immediate suspension of production for these specific products.

Invoking Rule 159(1) of the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules 1954, the Authority exercised its discretion to suspend the licenses, a move prompted by the Supreme Court's reproach of the State Authority's inaction towards Patanjali and Divya Pharmacy's unlawful advertising practices.

The following 14 products had their licenses revoked: Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleh, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, Bp Grit, Madhugrit, Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, Livamrit Advance, Livogrit, Eyegrit Gold, and Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop. These products, manufactured by Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd are no longer authorized for production and sale.

Before this, Ramdev and Balkrishna had offered the Supreme Court an "unconditional and unqualified apology." The apology pertained to the fabrications made by the corporation in its advertising regarding the therapeutic effectiveness of its medicines.



