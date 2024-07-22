Parliament debate intensifies as Rahul Gandhi questions NEET 2024 paper leak claims; check details

Expressing concern over the perception of corruption in the examination system, Gandhi remarked, "Millions of students believe that money can buy access to our examination system, a sentiment echoed by the opposition." He called for a dedicated one-day discussion to address the issue.

Parliament on Monday (July 22) witnessed a heated exchange as Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi confronted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations of leaks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024. Gandhi slammed the integrity of the Indian examination system and said, "It is evident to the entire country that there is a severe issue with our examination system, affecting not just NEET but all major exams."

He accused Pradhan of deflecting blame and claimed that the minister "does not even understand the fundamentals" of the situation.

In response, Pradhan rejected Gandhi's claims, saying that no evidence of paper leaks had surfaced during his tenure. "In the past seven years, there has been no proof of paper leaks. The NEET issue is currently before the Supreme Court," Pradhan said. He stressed that over 240 exams have been successfully conducted since the National Testing Agency (NTA) took charge.

Gandhi pressed further, questioning, "Given that this is a systemic issue, what steps are you taking to resolve it?"

Pradhan retorted sharply, "A lie will not become truth just by shouting. It is highly condemnable for the Leader of the Opposition to label our examination system as 'rubbish.'"

The discussion grew more contentious with Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav entering the debate. Yadav slammed the government's handling of examination integrity and said, "This government will set a record for paper leaks. In some centers, over 2,000 students have passed under questionable circumstances. As long as Dharmendra Pradhan remains in office, justice for students will remain elusive."

