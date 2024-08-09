'It's not colour of medal, but..': Indian-origin CEO honours free visas promise despite Neeraj Chopra's silver

In a commendable move, Mohak Nahta, the Indian-origin CEO of Atlys, on Friday decided to fulfill his promise of offering free visas to all Indians despite Neeraj Chopra's silver medal win at the Paris Olympics.

In a commendable move, Mohak Nahta, the Indian-origin CEO of Atlys, on Friday decided to fulfill his promise of offering free visas to all Indians despite Neeraj Chopra's silver medal win at the Paris Olympics. Initially, Nahta had pledged that his company, Atlys, would provide free visas on August 9 if Chopra won gold.

Nahta first announced this offer on July 30, stating on LinkedIn, "If Neeraj Chopra secures a gold medal, Atlys will cover the cost of visas for all Indians." However, after Chopra narrowly missed the gold, losing to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, Nahta chose to honor his commitment regardless of the medal's colour.

In a heartfelt social media post, Nahta explained his decision, saying, "I promised a free visa if we won gold. Today it is clear that it's not the colour of the medal, but the spirit that shines." He added, "To celebrate this achievement, I'm going ahead with our original offer of free visas for all Indians today."

Nahta had earlier outlined the process for claiming the offer. Individuals who had previously commented with their email addresses on his posts would receive detailed instructions from Atlys on how to redeem their free visa. The offer is applicable to all countries, with Atlys providing a visa credit to those who expressed interest.

