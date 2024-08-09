Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's not colour of medal, but..': Indian-origin CEO honours free visas promise despite Neeraj Chopra's silver

    In a commendable move, Mohak Nahta, the Indian-origin CEO of Atlys, on Friday decided to fulfill his promise of offering free visas to all Indians despite Neeraj Chopra's silver medal win at the Paris Olympics.

    Paris Olympics 2024 'It's not colour of medal, but...': Indian-origin CEO honours free visas promise after Neeraj Chopra's silver snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    In a commendable move, Mohak Nahta, the Indian-origin CEO of Atlys, on Friday decided to fulfill his promise of offering free visas to all Indians despite Neeraj Chopra's silver medal win at the Paris Olympics. Initially, Nahta had pledged that his company, Atlys, would provide free visas on August 9 if Chopra won gold.

    Also read: PM Modi dials Neeraj Chopra after Paris Olympics silver, enquires about injury; lauds his mother's spirit

    Nahta first announced this offer on July 30, stating on LinkedIn, "If Neeraj Chopra secures a gold medal, Atlys will cover the cost of visas for all Indians." However, after Chopra narrowly missed the gold, losing to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, Nahta chose to honor his commitment regardless of the medal's colour.

    Paris Olympics 2024 'It's not colour of medal, but...': Indian-origin CEO honours free visas promise after Neeraj Chopra's silver snt

    In a heartfelt social media post, Nahta explained his decision, saying, "I promised a free visa if we won gold. Today it is clear that it's not the colour of the medal, but the spirit that shines." He added, "To celebrate this achievement, I'm going ahead with our original offer of free visas for all Indians today."

    Paris Olympics 2024 'It's not colour of medal, but...': Indian-origin CEO honours free visas promise after Neeraj Chopra's silver snt

    Nahta had earlier outlined the process for claiming the offer. Individuals who had previously commented with their email addresses on his posts would receive detailed instructions from Atlys on how to redeem their free visa. The offer is applicable to all countries, with Atlys providing a visa credit to those who expressed interest.

    Paris Olympics 2024 'It's not colour of medal, but...': Indian-origin CEO honours free visas promise after Neeraj Chopra's silver snt

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India suspends all flight operations to Tel Aviv amid tensions in Middle East, offers full refund gcw

    Air India suspends all flight operations to Tel Aviv amid tensions in Middle East, offers full refund

    Centre stands firm on demand to display PMAY logo on houses despite Kerala's objection dmn

    Centre stands firm on demand to display PMAY logo on houses despite Kerala's objection

    Will not reschedule': Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET PG 2024 exam gcw

    'Will not reschedule': Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET PG 2024 exam

    SHOCKING! Rs 850 crore worth radioactive substance Californium, used to make nuclear bombs, seized in Bihar anr

    SHOCKING! Rs 850 crore worth radioactive substance Californium, used to make nuclear bombs, seized in Bihar

    IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala for next five days, yellow alert issued in several districts dmn

    IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala for next five days, yellow alert issued in several districts

    Recent Stories

    CPGET 2024: 10 tips and hacks to clear the State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Test RKK

    CPGET 2024: 10 tips and hacks to clear the State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Test

    Air India suspends all flight operations to Tel Aviv amid tensions in Middle East, offers full refund gcw

    Air India suspends all flight operations to Tel Aviv amid tensions in Middle East, offers full refund

    Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? What is his net worth? RKK

    Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? What is his net worth?

    Jaya Bachchan: Parliament controversies involving the Rajya Sabha MP RKK

    Jaya Bachchan: Parliament controversies involving the Rajya Sabha MP

    Centre stands firm on demand to display PMAY logo on houses despite Kerala's objection dmn

    Centre stands firm on demand to display PMAY logo on houses despite Kerala's objection

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon