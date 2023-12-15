Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pannun murder-for-hire plot: Accosted by US agents and forced to eat beef, claims accused Nikhil Gupta

    According to the petition, during the initial 10-11 days of imprisonment, Nikhil Gupta was exclusively presented with pork and beef, which posed a dilemma for him as a devout Hindu and vegetarian.

    Pannun murder-for-hire plot: Accosted by US agents and forced to eat beef, alleged accused Nikhil Gupta snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 9:36 PM IST

    Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national accused by the United States of involvement in a plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has revealed disturbing details about his encounter with American agents at Prague airport. Gupta alleges that he was confronted by these agents, subjected to an illegal interrogation lasting over three hours inside a moving black van, and subsequently handed over to Czech authorities.

    Presently, Gupta finds himself held in solitary confinement within a Czech prison, awaiting extradition to the United States to face charges related to a murder-for-hire plot. The unfolding events surrounding his arrest and detention have raised questions about the legality of the procedures followed in this case.

    Startling revelations emerged during a plea filed in the Supreme Court by a family member of Nikhil Gupta, referred to as Mr X. The plea, invoking Article 12 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, alleged multiple violations of Gupta's fundamental rights, including threats to him and his family. Urging the Indian government to intervene in Gupta's extradition to the US, the plea shed light on the sensitive nature of the situation.

    Also read: SC Habeas Corpus petition pleads release of Nikhil Gupta in alleged Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination case

    Acknowledging the gravity of the matter, the Supreme Court recognized it as an "extremely sensitive matter." However, the court directed the petitioner to seek redressal from the Czech justice system, emphasizing that the Indian top court lacks jurisdiction over arrests made in another country. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, while acknowledging the plea, clarified that since Nikhil Gupta had not provided an affidavit, any potential violation of the law should be addressed within the jurisdiction where the detention occurred. Despite this, the court decided to schedule a hearing for next month, indicating a willingness to delve deeper into the unfolding circumstances.

    Illegal detention and interrogation

    According to Mr X's petition, Nikhil Gupta experienced an unlawful detention and interrogation by US agents, emphasizing the absence of a formal arrest warrant and the confiscation of Gupta's phone. The petition highlighted the irregularity of the arrest, occurring after Gupta had completed entry formalities and exited Vaclav Havel Airport, deviating from the standard practice at immigration counters. This, the petition argued, rendered the subsequent three-hour questioning in the back of an SUV illegal and in violation of both international and municipal law.

    The petition further alleged that American agents issued threats to Mr X before transferring Gupta to local authorities. Additionally, it claimed that Gupta's blood and biometrics were collected without informing him of the charges until the following morning.

    Mr X asserted that Czech authorities appointed a defense attorney for Gupta, who advised him to consent to being transported to New York. The petition contended that this advice was not in Gupta's best interest, asserting that it was influenced by US agencies seeking an expedited extradition process.

    The petition further highlighted that the Czech authorities failed to inform the Indian Embassy about Nikhil Gupta's arrest, detention, or even his whereabouts. According to the plea, Gupta was deprived of consular access, the ability to contact his family in India, and the freedom to seek legal representation.

    It was only on July 19, almost 20 days after what the petition deemed as his "illegal" detention, that Gupta was finally permitted to meet with an Indian official. This delay in access to consular assistance and legal representation adds another layer to the concerns raised by Gupta's family regarding the handling of his case.

    Also read: 'We take this very seriously...' US on alleged Indian murder-for-hire plot in New York City against Pannun

    'Forced to eat beef'

    According to the petition, during the initial 10-11 days of imprisonment, Nikhil Gupta was exclusively presented with pork and beef, which posed a dilemma for him as a devout Hindu and vegetarian.

    Despite authorities being made aware of this dietary restriction, the petition alleges that they persisted in denying Gupta vegetarian food, compelling him to consume meals that contradicted his religious beliefs. This, the petition asserted, amounted to a violation of his most basic human rights.

    Last month, US law enforcement authorities revealed the filing of "murder-for-hire" charges against Nikhil Gupta, alleging a thwarted plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City.

    While Pannun was not explicitly named in the indictment, the chargesheet disclosed that Nikhil Gupta received directives from an Indian government official identified only as CC-1.

    In response to the charges brought against Gupta by the US, External Affairs Minister Arindam Bagchi emphasized India's serious consideration of such inputs, stating that they significantly impact national security interests. Relevant departments are actively examining the issue, Bagchi added.

    To further investigate the case, the Indian government has established a high-level inquiry committee. If convicted, Gupta could face a 20-year jail term. 

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 9:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big leap for Ghatak UCAV project: Maiden tailless configuration flight successful (WATCH)

    Big leap for Ghatak UCAV project: Maiden tailless configuration flight successful (WATCH)

    Kerala: Alappuzha filicide case accused ends life by jumping off train while returning to Central Jail anr

    Kerala: Alappuzha filicide case accused ends life by jumping off train while returning to Central Jail

    Video of Bangladeshi cow smugglers arguing with BSF in West Bengal emerges (WATCH)

    Video of Bangladeshi cow smugglers arguing with BSF in West Bengal emerges (WATCH)

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram

    India forex reserves reach USD 606.859 billion: RBI Data

    India's forex reserves reach USD 606.859 billion: RBI Data

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Imran Nazir: 10 facts about former Pakistan cricketer osf

    Happy Birthday Imran Nazir: 10 facts about former Pakistan cricketer

    IFFK 2023 winners list: 'Evil Does Not Exist' wins Best Film, Shokir Kholikov picks Best Director for 'Sunday' rkn

    IFFK 2023 winners list: 'Evil Does Not Exist' wins Best Film, Shokir Kholikov picks Best Director for 'Sunday'

    cricket Happy Birthday Brandon King: Top 7 facts about the talented cricketer osf

    Happy Birthday Brandon King: Top 7 facts about this talented cricketer

    Big leap for Ghatak UCAV project: Maiden tailless configuration flight successful (WATCH)

    Big leap for Ghatak UCAV project: Maiden tailless configuration flight successful (WATCH)

    Football Happy Birthday Mats Hummels: Top 8 quotes by the German Football star osf

    Happy Birthday Mats Hummels: Top 8 quotes by the German Football star

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon