Panic in Patna after criminals open fire in Kankarbagh; STF, cops on high alert (WATCH)

Armed criminals triggered panic in Patna's Kankarbagh area around 2 pm on Tuesday, opening fire outside a residence. Following the shooting, the suspects fled into a nearby house, barricading themselves inside.

Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 5:20 PM IST

Four to five armed criminals triggered panic in Patna's Kankarbagh area around 2 pm on Tuesday, opening fire outside a residence. Following the shooting, the suspects fled into a nearby house, barricading themselves inside.

The Patna Police, alongside the Special Task Force (STF), swiftly responded, cordoning off the area and launching a search operation. Top officials, including Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police, were on-site, and asked the criminals to surrender.

The police later detained four individuals involved in the shooting incident, while several criminals managed to flee. Authorities are actively searching for those still at large. According to the police, the situation is now under control, and four rounds were fired during the incident.

Patna SSP Awakash Kumar confirmed, "Four rounds were fired, and four suspects have been detained. Fortunately, no one was injured, and all civilians inside the building are safe. We are currently tracking down the absconding criminals. The situation is calm, and we are conducting raids at various locations to apprehend the remaining suspects. We have not yet located Dharmendra."

