    Oxygen plant explodes in Nepal, Indian killed, 2 more injured

    Senior Superintendent Yagya Binod Pokhrel, the chief of Lalitpur Metropolitan Police Range, was quoted by Kathmandu Post as saying the blast occurred when workers were refilling oxygen in a cylinder inside the Patan Industrial Area.

    Kathmandu, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    At least one person died and seven others sustained injuries after an oxygen cylinder exploded during the refilling at the Sagarmatha Oxygen Plant in Lalitpur on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, two Indian citizens have sustained serious injuries.

    “The injured have been taken to Patan and B&B hospitals for further treatment,” said Pokhrel.

    Ghanshyam Upadhyaya, chief district officer of Lalitpur, said that based on the eyewitnesses’ report, it was a powerful blast with oxygen cylinders flying up to three-four storey buildings and cracking windows of some houses with its sound impact.

    The dead body was scattered 300 meters in pieces all around, he said. “It’s a serious issue,” said Upadhyaya.

    Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has directed an investigation into the accident. “The situation is now under control,” said Pokhrel.

