Ordnance Equipment Factory Hazratpur gets ToT for advanced Sukhoi-30's brake parachute system

Bengaluru: Aimed at further enhancing the country’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the advanced Brake Parachute system of the Sukhoi-30 (Su-30) to Hazratpur-based Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF).

At the ongoing Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth handed over the ToT to OEF Hazratpur General Manager Amit Singh.

A critical component, the ToT for the Su-30 Brake Parachute would ensure safe landing deceleration of the Su-30 aircraft.

“We have been recognised by the defence ministry for our contributions in the development and production of specialized technical parachutes for defence applications,” an official from OEF said.

A Landmark in Self-Reliant Defence Manufacturing

OEF Hazratpur has been at the forefront of designing and manufacturing advanced textile-based defence solutions, including various aerial delivery systems and brake parachutes.

“The successful development and production of technical parachutes in collaboration with DRDO has positioned OEF Hazratpur as a key player in India's defence supply chain.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Sanjay Seth, emphasized the importance of this milestone in line with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

He lauded the expertise and efforts of OEF Hazratpur in producing world-class defence equipment that meets the stringent requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Expressing gratitude to the ministry and the DRDO for entrusting the factory with this critical defence technology, the OEF Hazratpur General Manager, Amit Singh reiterated OEF Hazratpur’s commitment to advancing indigenous manufacturing capabilities and contributing to India’s strategic defence needs.

“This ToT underscores India’s continued efforts to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers and strengthen domestic production capabilities in the defence sector.”

“By integrating advanced technologies and manufacturing expertise, OEF Hazratpur aims to enhance the operational efficiency and self-sufficiency of the Indian armed forces.”

