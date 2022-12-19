Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Opposition stage protest after Veer Savarkar portrait unveiled in Karnataka assembly

    The state government has placed six photographs of notable people in the Assembly Hall, one of which is of Savarkar, directly behind the Speaker's chair. LoP Siddaramaiah wrote to the Speaker asking to install portraits of personalities, including Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and many others. 

    Opposition stage protest after Veer Savarkar portrait unveiled in Karnataka assembly - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

    Ahead of the first day of the Winter Session, VD Savarkar's portrait was unveiled in the Karnataka Assembly Hall, prompting the Congress to stage protests on Monday. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah addressed the issue in a letter to the Speaker. The LoP Siddaramaiah and other Congress MLAs were seen sitting outside the state assembly, staging a protest against the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government. Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri unveiled the portrait.

    Ahead of the poster unveiling, Karnataka Congress chief and MLA DK Shivakumar reportedly said that they want the assembly proceedings to be cancelled. They brought the photo because the Opposition intends to raise corruption issues against the govt. They have no development agenda. The portrait of Savarkar has emerged as the latest issue of contention between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The leaders were seen carrying pictures of other freedom fighters, signifying that their pictures should be hanging in the assembly, not Savarkar's. 

    LoP Siddaramaiah wrote to the Speaker asking to install portraits of personalities, including Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and many others. 

    The state government has placed six photographs of notable people in the Assembly Hall, one of which is of Savarkar, directly behind the Speaker's chair. 

    Meanwhile, the Belagvi Police Department has reportedly denied the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti permission to hold their Mahamela convention due to increased security. Large gatherings are prohibited in the vicinity due to the assembly session.

    Protests were held not only in the Karnataka assembly but also in the Maharashtra state assembly. Several key opposition leaders participated in sloganeering against the Karnataka government and Chief Minister Bommai. They also criticised Maharashtra's ruling government for failing to take a stand on the border dispute.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the chief ministers of both states last week. Before the session began, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that a proposal on the border dispute would be passed in the assembly.

    Also read: Maharashtra-K'taka border row: Sena's Raut targets PM Modi, says, 'PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but..'

    Also read: Border row: Uddhav Thackeray says Amit Shah's meeting with CMs favoured Karnataka

    Also read: Border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind'

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahead of meeting with PM Modi, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19: Report AJR

    Ahead of meeting with PM Modi, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19: Report

    Palghar rape case: Maharashtra women's commission demands strict action against culprits - adt

    Palghar rape case: Maharashtra women's commission demands strict action against culprits

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu from December 19; know details AJR

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu from December 19; know details

    Assam Cops rescue six minor girls from human traffickers in four states - adt

    Assam: Cops rescue six minor girls from human traffickers in four states

    Maharashtra winter session to begin on December 19; Opposition to target govt over potential investment loss - adt

    Maha winter session to begin on Dec 19; Opposition to target govt over potential investment loss

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: Pele, Neymar and others compliment Lionel Messi and Argentina after title conquest against France-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Pele, Neymar and others compliment Lionel Messi and Argentina after title conquest

    Kantara How much Rishab Shetty and other earned for their parts RBA

    Kantara: How much Rishab Shetty and other earned for their parts

    Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy starrer film gives glimpses of a riveting atomic bomb thriller - READ ON vma

    Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy starrer film gives glimpses of a riveting atomic bomb thriller - READ ON

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: Would not be able to answer that tonight - Didier Deschamps on France future after Argentina loss-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Would not be able to answer that tonight' - Didier Deschamps on France future

    Ahead of meeting with PM Modi, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19: Report AJR

    Ahead of meeting with PM Modi, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19: Report

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon