Operations of ALH Dhruv choppers halted as precautionary measure due to May 4 crash

An ALH Dhruv with three people on board crashed following a "hard landing" in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. A technician was killed and two pilots were injured in the incident. As a precautionary measure, the ALH Dhruv fleet has been temporarily grounded, the sources said.

In a recent development, the Army has grounded all Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv after the crash that took place in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (May 4), military sources said.

In March this year, the Navy and the Coast Guard had grounded their respective ALH Dhruv fleets following two similar incidents involving the platform.

The sources said the ALH Dhruv choppers with the Navy and the Coast Guard are undergoing technical checks. The helicopters which have been cleared in the scrutiny process are flying now, said a source. The Indian Air Force operates around 70 ALH Dhruv.

On May 4, an Army helicopter crashed after a "hard landing" in a forested area in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district following a technical fault, killing a technician and injuring the two pilots on board, officials said.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv on an operational mission came down on the banks of a river in Marwah area, cut off from the district headquarters due to heavy snow.

A court of inquiry has been ordered and further details are being ascertained, the Army said in a statement.

"At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir," the Udhampur-based Northern Command said in a statement.