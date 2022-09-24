'Op Meghachakra': CBI raids 56 locations across country in crackdown against child porn

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday launched a major operation code named “Operation Meghachakra” against circulation and sharing of child sexual abuse material online, conducting raids at around 56 locations.

As part of Operation "Meghachakra," the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at 56 sites on Saturday across 19 states and one union territory in relation to two cases of online distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

This is the CBI's largest operation as part of a significant investigation into internet content that contains child sexual abuse. The searches were based on input from Interpol Singapore and intelligence gathered during Operation Carbon, which was carried out against Internet vendors of CSAM utilising cloud storage last year, they said.

Under operation Meghachakra, the operation is to identify and apprehend individuals and gangs which spread child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online and also sexually or physically blackmail minors. These rackets operate both at an individual and organised level.

The operation is targeted at cloud storage facilities used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visuals of illicit sexual activities with minors, thus earning the code 'Meghachakra'. According to an official, the agency, which was the first agency to establish a cybercrime squad, has taken out CSAM dealers across India.

Searches are being carried out in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Telengana and Tamil Nadu among others.

Last November, the agency had launched a similar exercise code-named “Operation Carbon”, in which the suspects in 13 States and one Union Territory were raided. Subsequently, the CBI registered about two dozen cases involving more than 80 people. The previous operation was conducted at 76 locations across the country.

(With PTI inputs)