Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Op Meghachakra': CBI raids 56 locations across country in crackdown against child porn

    The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday launched a major operation code named “Operation Meghachakra” against circulation and sharing of child sexual abuse material online, conducting raids at around 56 locations.

    Operation Meghachakra CBI raids 56 locations across country in crackdown against child porn gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 3:11 PM IST

    As part of Operation "Meghachakra," the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at 56 sites on Saturday across 19 states and one union territory in relation to two cases of online distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

    This is the CBI's largest operation as part of a significant investigation into internet content that contains child sexual abuse. The searches were based on input from Interpol Singapore and intelligence gathered during Operation Carbon, which was carried out against Internet vendors of CSAM utilising cloud storage last year, they said.

    Also Read | Narayana Murthy: India 'stalled' during UPA-era, today there is respect

    Under operation Meghachakra, the operation is to identify and apprehend individuals and gangs which spread child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online and also sexually or physically blackmail minors. These rackets operate both at an individual and organised level.

    The operation is targeted at cloud storage facilities used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visuals of illicit sexual activities with minors, thus earning the code 'Meghachakra'. According to an official, the agency, which was the first agency to establish a cybercrime squad, has taken out CSAM dealers across India.

    Also Read | Indian Army to buy 47,627 bulletproof jackets that can stop 7.62 mm bullets

    Searches are being carried out in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Telengana and Tamil Nadu among others.

    Last November, the agency had launched a similar exercise code-named “Operation Carbon”, in which the suspects in 13 States and one Union Territory were raided. Subsequently, the CBI registered about two dozen cases involving more than 80 people.  The previous operation was conducted at 76 locations across the country. 

    Also Read | BJP MP cleans Madhya Pradesh school toilet with bare hands, video goes viral

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2022, 3:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ankita Bhandari murder case BJP expels Vinod Arya son Ankit Arya from party after Pulkit s arrest gcw

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: BJP expels Vinod Arya, son Ankit Arya from party after Pulkit’s arrest

    BJP MP cleans Madhya Pradesh school toilet with bare hands video goes viral watch gcw

    BJP MP cleans Madhya Pradesh school toilet with bare hands, video goes viral

    Indian Army to buy 47,627 bulletproof jackets that can stop 7.62 mm bullets

    Indian Army to buy 47,627 bulletproof jackets that can stop 7.62 mm bullets

    Indian Army set to go shopping for 4.25 lakh carbines

    Indian Army set to go shopping for 4.25 lakh carbines

    Narayana Murthy: India 'stalled' during UPA-era, today there is respect

    Narayana Murthy: India 'stalled' during UPA-era, today there is respect

    Recent Stories

    It is out Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding teaser released on Netflix drb

    It’s out! Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s wedding teaser released on Netflix

    football UEFA Nations League unl 2022-23: We need these wins, so we can grow - Roberto Mancini after Italy eclipses England-ayh

    UEFA Nations League 2022-23: 'We need these wins, so we can grow' - Mancini after Italy eclipses England

    Rana Naidu teaser Glimpse of Desi adaptation of Ray Donova starring Venkatesh Daggubati Rana Daggubati is here drb

    Rana Naidu teaser: Glimpse of Desi adaptation of ‘Ray Donova’, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati is

    OnePlus Diwali sale is live Know best offers on OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10T 5G OnePlus 10R other smartphones gcw

    OnePlus Diwali sale is live: Know best offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R, other smartphones

    football UEFA Nations League unl 2022-23: Difficult for me to be too critical - Gareth Southgate after England loss to Italy-ayh

    UEFA Nations League 2022-23: 'Difficult for me to be too critical' - Southgate after England's loss to Italy

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon