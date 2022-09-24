Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Narayana Murthy: India 'stalled' during UPA-era, today there is respect

    The former Infosys chairman said there was a time when most Westerners looked down upon India. But today, there is a certain level of respect for the world's fifth largest economy.

    Narayana Murthy: India 'stalled' during UPA-era, today there is respect
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

    In a damning indictment of the United Progressive Alliance-era government, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy has lamented that the Manmohan Singh government stalled economic activities in India. At the same time, Murthy expressed confidence that young minds can make India a worthy competitor to China.

    Murthy made the remarks while interacting with students and young entrepreneurs at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad on Friday. Talking about the transformation witnessed since the end of the UPA era, the former Infosys chairman said unlike earlier, when Westerners looked down upon India, today, the world's fifth largest economy commands a certain level of respect.

    Also Read: Meesho announces 11-day break for employees to prioritise mental health

    In response to a query about where he saw India in the future, Murthy recalled, "I used to be on the board of HSBC in London (between 2008 and 2012). In the first few years, when China was mentioned two to three times in the boardroom (during meetings), India's name would be mentioned once. But unfortunately, I don't know what happened (to India) afterwards. (Former PM) Manmohan Singh was an extraordinary individual and I have tremendous respect for him. But, somehow, India stalled (during UPA-era). Decisions were not taken, and everything was delayed."

    He further said, "So, I think it is your (young generation) responsibility to make people mention India's name whenever they mention any other country's name, particularly China. I think you people can do that."

    Murthy said that the economic reforms of 1991 when Manmohan Singh was the finance minister and the present Narendra Modi government's schemes like 'Make In India' and 'Startup India' had helped the country gain ground.

    "When I was of your age, there was not much responsibility because not much was expected from neither me nor India. Today, there is an expectation that you will take the country forward. I think you people can make India a worthy competitor of China," said Murthy.

    The Infosys co-founder said that in just 44 years, China had left India behind by a huge margin. "China is unbelievable. It (Chinese economy) is six times larger than India. In 44 years, between 1978 and 2022, China has left India behind so much. Six times is not a joke. If you make things happen, India will get respect similar to what China is getting today," Murthy said. 

    Also Read: Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Neha Narkhede youngest self made woman in India rich list know her net worth other details gcw

    Meet Neha Narkhede, youngest 'self-made' woman in India rich list; know her net worth, other details

    Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days; know entire list here - adt

    Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days; know entire list here

    Tata Steel to merge with six subsidiary companies

    Tata Steel to merge with six subsidiary companies

    Meesho announces 11 day break for employees to prioritise mental health details here gcw

    Meesho announces 11-day break for employees to prioritise mental health

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child Know their love story gcw

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child; Know their love story

    Recent Stories

    TCS ends work from home company asks employees to come to office thrice a week gcw

    TCS ends work from home, company asks employees to come to office thrice a week

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Axar Patel can bowl in any stage, including Powerplay - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Axar can bowl in any stage, including Powerplay' - Rohit

    Who is Pulkit Arya arrested in Ankita Bhandari murder case gcw

    Who is Pulkit Arya, arrested in Ankita Bhandari murder case?

    Khosta 2 New bat virus detected in Russia may infect humans all about it gcw

    Khosta-2: New bat virus detected in Russia, may infect humans; all about it

    Friday box office collection report brahmastra chup dhokha round d corner Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu drb

    Box Office Report: 'Brahmastra' benefits from Cinema Day; here’s how other films performed

    Recent Videos

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon