Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Operation Kaveri: Kerala expats head home after landing in Delhi; MoS meets deceased Indian's family

    According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has evacuated up to 1100 persons from Sudan as part of Operation Kaveri before the precarious ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force expires.
     

    Operation Kaveri: Kerala expats head home after landing in Delhi; MoS meets deceased Indian's family anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    New Delhi: The first group of expatriates from Kerala who were evacuated from Sudan as part of "Operation Kaveri" has departed for Kerala from Delhi. At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, two Kerala families landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

    Biji Alappat, his wife Sharon, their children Michelle, Roshan, and Daniel Alappat, as well as Idukki resident Jayesh Venu, arrived at the Cochin International Airport at 8:50 a.m. aboard an Air India flight.

    In the meantime, Kollam natives Thomas Varghese, Sheelamma Varghese, and Sherin Thomas have taken a Vistara aircraft from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, arriving at 11.40 am.

    Meanwhile, the family of Albert Augustine, who was killed by gunfire in Sudan, arrived in Jeddah. Albert Augustine's wife Sybella and daughter were received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. 

    According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has evacuated up to 1100 persons from Sudan as part of Operation Kaveri before the precarious ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force expires.

    A C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force transported 128 additional Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah on Thursday as part of the fourth round of the operation, bringing the overall number of individuals saved to over 1000.

    "The 4th IAF C-130J flight takes off from Port Sudan for Jeddah with 128 passengers. This is the sixth batch of Indians to be evacuated from Sudan under #OperationKaveri, taking the total to nearly 1100 persons," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, MEA.

    According to Jaishankar, the first C-130J aircraft brought to Jeddah 121 passengers while the second plane evacuated 135.

    "A second C-130 flight reaches Jeddah bringing 135 passengers from Sudan. #OperationKaveri moving steadily forward," he tweeted.

    India stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan as a 72-hour truce was agreed to between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following intense negotiations.

    India has established a transit hub in Jeddah and MoS V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation mission from the Saudi Arabian city. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Monday announced the launch of 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back the stranded Indians from Sudan.
     

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh Bastar division put on high alert after Dantewada Naxal attack AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Bastar division put on high alert after Dantewada Naxal attack

    Gangster-turned politician Anand Mohan, convicted in DM-lynching case, walks out of jail; check details AJR

    Gangster-turned politician Anand Mohan, convicted in DM-lynching case, walks out of jail; check details

    Special Mann ki Baat 100: Inspiring stories from God's Own Kerala

    Mann ki Baat@100: Inspiring stories from God's Own Kerala

    Mumbai 30 year old woman cop found dead in her flat

    Mumbai: 30 year old woman cop found dead in her flat

    Operation Kaveri: Nearly 1100 stranded Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan; 360 reach Delhi AJR

    Operation Kaveri: Nearly 1,100 stranded Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan; 360 reach Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Chhattisgarh Bastar division put on high alert after Dantewada Naxal attack AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Bastar division put on high alert after Dantewada Naxal attack

    Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates Blog BJP Congress JDS Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Kumaraswamy

    Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates

    When AR Rahman told wife Saira to not speak in 'Hindi' at an event - WATCH vma

    When AR Rahman told wife Saira to not speak in 'Hindi' at an event - WATCH

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo from hospital post-Telugu producer Chittibabu calls her 'OLD' and 'OVER' RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo from hospital post-Telugu producer Chittibabu calls her 'OLD' and 'OVER'

    Gangster-turned politician Anand Mohan, convicted in DM-lynching case, walks out of jail; check details AJR

    Gangster-turned politician Anand Mohan, convicted in DM-lynching case, walks out of jail; check details

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon