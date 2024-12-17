'One Nation, One Election' bill faces Congress, AIMIM pushback; sent to JPC

The introduction of the bill triggered heated reactions from the Opposition. Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress leaders raised concerns over its potential impact on federalism and the constitutional structure.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 1:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

The central government on Tuesday (December 17) introduced the One Nation, One Election bill in the Lok Sabha, aiming to explore simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 alongside the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The bill proposes conducting Lok Sabha and state assembly elections concurrently across the country, a move that would require substantial constitutional amendments. Meghwal highlighted the Centre's openness to referring the bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination and wider discussions, following recommendations from several MPs.

Congress MP Manish Tewari led the opposition's charge, contending that the bill violates the Constitution's basic structure doctrine.

"Introduction and consideration of the 'One Nation, One Election' bills fall beyond the legislative competence of this House. I urge the government to withdraw it," Tewari said.

The bills have now been sent to the JPC for further scrutiny.

Explained: What 'One Nation, One Election' Bill means for India's electoral process; know key features & more

