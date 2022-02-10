  • Facebook
    On PM Modi's 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't listen' remark, Congress leader's riposte

    Rahul Gandhi claimed that the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his interview that "Rahul does not listen' is because the latter realises that pressure from central agencies would not work on him.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his interview that "Rahul does not listen' is because the latter realises that pressure from central agencies would not work on him.

    “In an interview yesterday, Modiji said ‘Rahul doesn't listen’. Did you understand what he meant? It meant that pressure by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation doesn't work on Rahul and he does not back down. Why should I listen to him,” Rahul Gandhi said at a public rally in Uttarakhand.

    PM Modi told news agency ANI on Wednesday that he cannot respond to "someone who does not listen and does not sit in the House." When asked about Rahul Gandhi's concerns concerning unemployment and the India-China dispute, Prime Minister Modi stated that he has presented facts on every subject and talked on every subject based on facts. On other topics, our external affairs and defence ministries provided thorough responses, and he spoke wherever necessary. "How can I respond to someone who doesn't listen and doesn't sit in the House?" Modi continued.

    Rahul Gandhi, who is now campaigning in Uttarakhand for the forthcoming elections, had stated: "When we are in power, we would employ four lakh people and offer LPG cylinders for less than Rs 500. More than five lakh underprivileged households in the state would receive Rs 40,000 per year as part of our 'Nyay programme' to eradicate poverty."

