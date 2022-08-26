Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On freebies, Supreme Court refers case to 3-judge bench, hearing live-streamed

    The Supreme Court also ruled that a three-judge bench would decide on a petition seeking the reconsideration of a 2013 judgment in a similar case. That order had said that free TVs or laptops announced during elections is not a corrupt practice and is related to Directive Principles of State Policy for welfare of citizens.

    On freebies, Supreme Court refers case to 3-judge bench, hearing live-streamed AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    On political parties promising freebies ahead of elections, the Supreme Court on Friday (August 26) called for an expert committee and an all-party meeting to discuss the subject. The order was live streamed in a historic first to mark outgoing Chief Justice NV Ramana last day. The freebies case was among 20 hearings streamed for the first time from the Chief Justice's court, or the Ceremonial Bench.

    It is reported that the petition seeks deregistration of political parties who offer freebies during and after elections.

    Also read: Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress party, says coterie runs AICC

    Addressing the court, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said, "There can be no denying fact that in electoral democracy, the true power lies with the electorate. Electorate judges the parties and candidates."

    "We are of the view to constitute an expert committee to look into the issue. In the last hearing we proposed to centre to call an all-party meeting," the CJI added.

    Also read: How a mosque in Kerala is waging a war against drug menace

    During the hearing, several political parties argued that these are not freebies but welfare measures for the public.

    The Supreme Court also ruled that a three-judge bench would decide on a petition seeking the reconsideration of a 2013 judgment in a similar case. That order had said that free TVs or laptops announced during elections is not a corrupt practice and is related to Directive Principles of State Policy for welfare of citizens.

    Also read: In a first, Supreme Court to live-stream its proceedings today

    Earlier, the apex court had questioned why the Centre didn't call for an all-party meeting to discuss the "serious issue" of handouts by political parties.

    Unless there is unanimity among political parties that freebies will destroy the economy and have to be stopped, nothing could happen, the judges had observed.

    "There must be a debate. The issue is serious, there is no doubt about it. The question is, why do not all political parties meet and the government of India can call for a meeting," the court said.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress party

    Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress party, says coterie runs AICC

    How a mosque in Kerala is waging a war against drug menace gcw

    How a mosque in Kerala is waging a war against drug menace

    In a first, Supreme Court to live-stream its proceedings today AJR

    In a first, Supreme Court to live-stream its proceedings today

    Nepal is not ready for Agnipath, delays recruitment for Indian Army

    Nepal is not ready for Agnipath, delays recruitment for Indian Army

    Supertech twin tower demolition process What is implosion gcw

    Supertech twin tower demolition process: What is implosion?

    Recent Stories

    Womens Equality Day 2022 5 ways in which you can ensure gender equality at work drb

    Women’s Equality Day 2022: 5 ways in which you can ensure gender equality at work

    WATCH Nora Fatehi donned white crop top with blue denims; netizens trolled her for her walk RBA

    WATCH: Nora Fatehi donned white crop top with blue denims; netizens trolled her for her walk

    National Pension Scheme: These users cannot use credit cards to make payments - adt

    National Pension Scheme: These users cannot use credit cards to make payments

    football epl manchester united Did Erik ten Hag issue an ultimatum to Cristiano Ronaldo before the Liverpool clash?-ayh

    Did Erik ten Hag issue an ultimatum to Ronaldo before the Liverpool clash?

    Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress party

    Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress party, says coterie runs AICC

    Recent Videos

    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon