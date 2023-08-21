Oldest Asiatic elephant, Bijuli Prasad, passes away in Assam

Bijuli Prasad breathed his last at the Behali tea estate of The Williamson Magor Group around 3.30 am due to age-related issues. Prasad was named by his master Oliver Sahib from England.

Bijuli Prasad, the world's oldest Asiatic elephant, who lived royally in the tea gardens of Assam has died. The majestic jumbo age was estimated to be 89 years. Around 3.30 am, Bijuli Prasad passed away at The Williamson Magor Group's Behali tea estate from age-related problems, according to news agency PTI.

Prasad was named by his master Oliver Sahib from England. People who were connected to the beautiful giant, like as animal enthusiasts, tea estate employees, and townspeople, gathered to mourn its passing.

"Bijuli Prasad was The Williamson Magor Group's source of great pride. It was initially transported to the Bargang tea estate as a calf, and once the firm sold up the Bargang tea estate, it was moved here," according to a tea garden official.

According to Padma Shri recipient and well-known elephant surgeon Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma, Bijuli Prasad was India's oldest known domestic elephant. According to him, domestic Asian elephants may live up to 80 years with good care, compared to the 62–65 years on average for wild Asian elephants.

"Bijuli Prasad was on the verge of extinction when all of its teeth fell off around 8–10 years ago, leaving it unable to consume anything. I went there after that to treat him. I started feeding him largely cooked foods with high protein values, such rice and soybeans, in place of all of his previous meals. This prolonged his life," according to Dr. Sarma.

