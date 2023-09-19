Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Old Parliament House officially designated as Samvidhan Sadan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed this name change to preserve and honor the rich legacy of the space where India's founding fathers deliberated on the Constitution. The renaming underscores the hall's importance in India's democratic history

    Old Parliament House officially designated as Samvidhan Sadan
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 9:04 PM IST

    The building previously known as Parliament House will henceforth be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'. An official announcement on this was made by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday. 'Lok Sabha Speaker is pleased to notify the building previously known as Parliament House as the Samvidhan Sadan,' the notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested that the old building be now known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'.

    "We should never refer to it as the 'old Parliament' and leave it behind.  And therefore I request that in future, if both of you gentlemen agree, then it should be known as the ‘Samvidhan Sadan’. This way, it will forever remain an inspiration in our lives. And when we call it ‘Samvidhan Sadan’, then the memory of those great men, the distinguished great men, who once used to sit here in the Constituent Assembly, will also be associated with it. Therefore, we should not miss the opportunity to give this gift to future generations," PM Modi while addressing the MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament before moving into the new building.

    Subsequently, during his inaugural address in the new building, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the Members of Parliament, stating, "I would like to convey to the respected Members that, considering the circumstances and after my discussions with the Honorable Speaker, the Central Hall where we convened this morning for a joint session will now be officially referred to as 'Samvidhan Sadan.'

    Earlier in the day, a ceremony was held in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building to commemorate its rich legacy, bringing Members together to bid farewell to the historic structure before transitioning to the New Parliament Building.

    In his address to the Members in the Central Hall, the Vice-President described this transition as a shift from the 'Tryst with Destiny' to a 'Tryst with Modernity,' urging all Members to partake in the momentous journey towards 'Bharat @2047.'

    The Vice-President acknowledged that the revered precincts of the Parliament building have borne witness to numerous milestones during its seven-decade journey, echoing the aspirations of over a billion hearts.

    Highlighting that the new Parliament building is not only an "architectural marvel" but also a symbol of India's cultural diversity and a source of "national pride, unity, and diversity," Dhankhar emphasized its significance.

    Recalling the decorum and healthy debates witnessed during the Constituent Assembly's proceedings, Dhankhar emphasized the need to "emulate the exemplary conduct of our founding fathers."

    Regarding disruptions in Parliament as contrary to democratic values, the Rajya Sabha Chairman stressed the importance of fostering cooperation and consensus in the new Parliament building. He urged all to prioritize national interests and work collectively to make the New Chambers of Parliament the sanctum sanctorum of India's Temple of Democracy.

    The Vice-President also praised India's recent infrastructural achievements, including the New Parliament Building, Bharat Mandapam, and Yashobhoomi, considering them as world-class accomplishments poised to shape India's future. He acknowledged India's emergence as a global influencer in peace, climate action, and economic development and commended the leadership for its astute approach and people-centric vision, evident in the successful G-20 summit hosted under India's presidency. Dhankhar also recognized the contributions of individuals from diverse backgrounds and the bureaucracy responsible for policy implementation.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 9:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala set to organise week-long celebration "Keraleeyam" on the occasion of Kerala Day rkn

    Kerala set to organise week-long celebration "Keraleeyam" on occasion of statehood day

    Nipah threat not over yet, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in first press briefing in 7 months rkn

    Nipah threat not over yet, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in first press briefing in 7 months

    Heartwarming train exchange! Man offers cookies to artist; what he got in return will warm your heart - WATCH snt

    Heartwarming train exchange! Man's cookie gesture to artist leads to unexpected response - WATCH

    Case against Akhila Nandakumar: Kerala police drops charges against Asianet News reporter over lack of proof anr

    Case against Akhila Nandakumar: Kerala police drops charges against Asianet News reporter over lack of proof

    Women Reservation Bill sets stage for 'empowerment vs betrayal' battle ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election AJR

    Women's Reservation Bill sets stage for 'empowerment vs betrayal' battle ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election

    Recent Stories

    Hardeep Nijjar killing row: 'Not trying to provoke India, but...', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau snt

    Hardeep Nijjar killing row: 'Not trying to provoke India, but...', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

    Kerala set to organise week-long celebration "Keraleeyam" on the occasion of Kerala Day rkn

    Kerala set to organise week-long celebration "Keraleeyam" on occasion of statehood day

    Nipah threat not over yet, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in first press briefing in 7 months rkn

    Nipah threat not over yet, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in first press briefing in 7 months

    Heartwarming train exchange! Man offers cookies to artist; what he got in return will warm your heart - WATCH snt

    Heartwarming train exchange! Man's cookie gesture to artist leads to unexpected response - WATCH

    Case against Akhila Nandakumar: Kerala police drops charges against Asianet News reporter over lack of proof anr

    Case against Akhila Nandakumar: Kerala police drops charges against Asianet News reporter over lack of proof

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon