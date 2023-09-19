Old Parliament House officially designated as Samvidhan Sadan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed this name change to preserve and honor the rich legacy of the space where India's founding fathers deliberated on the Constitution. The renaming underscores the hall's importance in India's democratic history

The building previously known as Parliament House will henceforth be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'. An official announcement on this was made by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday. 'Lok Sabha Speaker is pleased to notify the building previously known as Parliament House as the Samvidhan Sadan,' the notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested that the old building be now known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'.

"We should never refer to it as the 'old Parliament' and leave it behind. And therefore I request that in future, if both of you gentlemen agree, then it should be known as the ‘Samvidhan Sadan’. This way, it will forever remain an inspiration in our lives. And when we call it ‘Samvidhan Sadan’, then the memory of those great men, the distinguished great men, who once used to sit here in the Constituent Assembly, will also be associated with it. Therefore, we should not miss the opportunity to give this gift to future generations," PM Modi while addressing the MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament before moving into the new building.

Subsequently, during his inaugural address in the new building, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the Members of Parliament, stating, "I would like to convey to the respected Members that, considering the circumstances and after my discussions with the Honorable Speaker, the Central Hall where we convened this morning for a joint session will now be officially referred to as 'Samvidhan Sadan.'

Earlier in the day, a ceremony was held in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building to commemorate its rich legacy, bringing Members together to bid farewell to the historic structure before transitioning to the New Parliament Building.

In his address to the Members in the Central Hall, the Vice-President described this transition as a shift from the 'Tryst with Destiny' to a 'Tryst with Modernity,' urging all Members to partake in the momentous journey towards 'Bharat @2047.'

The Vice-President acknowledged that the revered precincts of the Parliament building have borne witness to numerous milestones during its seven-decade journey, echoing the aspirations of over a billion hearts.

Highlighting that the new Parliament building is not only an "architectural marvel" but also a symbol of India's cultural diversity and a source of "national pride, unity, and diversity," Dhankhar emphasized its significance.

Recalling the decorum and healthy debates witnessed during the Constituent Assembly's proceedings, Dhankhar emphasized the need to "emulate the exemplary conduct of our founding fathers."

Regarding disruptions in Parliament as contrary to democratic values, the Rajya Sabha Chairman stressed the importance of fostering cooperation and consensus in the new Parliament building. He urged all to prioritize national interests and work collectively to make the New Chambers of Parliament the sanctum sanctorum of India's Temple of Democracy.

The Vice-President also praised India's recent infrastructural achievements, including the New Parliament Building, Bharat Mandapam, and Yashobhoomi, considering them as world-class accomplishments poised to shape India's future. He acknowledged India's emergence as a global influencer in peace, climate action, and economic development and commended the leadership for its astute approach and people-centric vision, evident in the successful G-20 summit hosted under India's presidency. Dhankhar also recognized the contributions of individuals from diverse backgrounds and the bureaucracy responsible for policy implementation.