Ola and Uber reject claims of pricing differences for iPhone and Android users, says "we do not differentiate"

Ola and Uber deny differential pricing based on phone models, citing homogenous pricing structures. The CCPA sent notices after reports of varying fares for identical rides on iPhones and Android devices.

Ola and Uber reject claims of pricing differences for iPhone and Android users, says "we do not differentiate"
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 7:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 7:26 PM IST

Ola and Uber have denied allegations of differential pricing based on phone models, stating they don't set fares based on a user's phone manufacturer. This comes after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) sent notices to the companies following reports of varying fares for identical rides depending on whether customers used iPhones or Android devices.

Both companies have assured their commitment to clearing up any misunderstandings. An Ola spokesperson emphasized their homogenous pricing structure, stating they don't differentiate based on operating systems for identical rides. Similarly, an Uber spokesperson denied pricing based on phone manufacturers.

"We do not set prices based on a rider's phone manufacturer. We look forward to working with the CCPA to clear up any misunderstanding," Uber spokesperson said.

Uber has earlier attributed any fare differences to variations in pick-up points, estimated time of arrival, and drop-off points.

The CCPA's action follows a Delhi-based entrepreneur's findings on differential pricing, which gained traction on social media. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has directed the CCPA to investigate differential pricing strategies in other sectors, including food delivery and online ticketing portals. Joshi previously termed differential pricing an "unfair trade practice" and a "blatant disregard" for consumer rights.

After the viral social media post with picture of two phones showing different fares for the same location on the Uber app, the company denied the allegations, but other users reported similar experiences.

