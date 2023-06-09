Odisha Train crash: 'Spooked' Balasore school, used as makeshift morgue, being rebuilt (WATCH)

Odisha Train Crash: Despite the Bahanaga Nodal High School management committee's assertion that they have eliminated all remnants of death and sanitized the entire building, the psychological repercussions of the tragedy persisted among students and teachers

A 65-year-old government-run school, which served as a temporary morgue for the victims of a tragic three-train crash in Bahanaga, Balasore, Odisha, is now facing the decision to be demolished. The school, known as Bahanaga Nodal High School, was selected due to its proximity to the crash site, making it a convenient location to temporarily house the bodies before they were transferred to morgues in Balasore and Bhubaneswar.

Odisha train crash: Shocking video emerges of moment when Coromandel Express crashed

The aftermath of the crash saw six classrooms and the hall of the school filled with bodies, many of which were disfigured. Although the school management committee claims that all traces of death have been eradicated and the entire building has been thoroughly sanitized, the psychological impact of the tragedy seems to linger, leaving an intangible but lasting mark on the minds of students and teachers.

Furthermore, rumours of the school being haunted have circulated among the local community, causing additional apprehension. In response, Balasore collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde has urged people to refrain from spreading fear and superstition. Instead, he emphasizes the importance of fostering a scientific mindset among young and impressionable students.

82 Bodies Remain Unclaimed

In a separate development, out of the 162 bodies transported to AIIMS Bhubaneswar following the train accident in Odisha, 82 still remain unclaimed in the mortuary. The lack of claimants and, in some cases, multiple claimants has resulted in confusion and delays in the identification and release of the bodies to their respective families.

To address this situation, DNA samples have been collected from 57 family members of the victims, which are being compared to the unclaimed bodies to facilitate identification. However, there are still over 30 corpses without any identified claimants. Efforts are underway to collaborate with officials from other states to expedite the identification process. Additionally, a dedicated control room has been established to assist the relatives of the victims, providing them with food, lodging, and necessary support during this difficult time, as stated by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Wedding shoot in a train! Southern Railway gives nod for photo sessions in Palakkad