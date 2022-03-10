Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nuvem, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will NCP's Francisco Pacheco make a comeback?

    Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Thursday.

    Nuvem Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE update
    Nuvem, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:01 AM IST

    Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

    Ten years after severing ties with NCP, Goa's controversial leader Francisco Xavier Pacheco is back in the party fold and has contested from the Nuvem constituency. Known as Mickky Pacheco, he was convicted of assaulting a government official in 2015 and sentenced to six months in prison, forcing him to quit his ministerial position. His return to the state's political landscape has been the talk of the town, with all eyes on who will eventually bag a win in this South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

    No. of candidates in the fray: 7

    Aleixo Sequeira - Congress
    Arvind D Costa - Revoluntionary Goans Party
    Datta Borkar - BJP
    Jose R Cabral (Raju) - AITC
    Mariano Godinho - AAP
    Francisco Xavier Pacheco - NCP
    Wilfred D Sa - Independent

    Election issues in 2022:

    During her visit to Goa, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assured Rs 6,000 every month to weaker sections and hostels for working women in Margoa and Panaji. The Grand Old Party also highlighted the alleged corruption in job scams.

    Meanwhile, BJP, in its manifesto, announced three free LPG cylinders, no increase on duties on petrol and diesel for the next three years, subsidies to convert taxis and minibuses into electric vehicles, and assured to restart mining in the coastal area if voted to power. All the parties promised the development of Goa in their style and tried to appeal to the voters.

    Exit Polls prediction:

    Exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

    The vote share by candidates in 2017:

    In the 2017 elections, Congress Wilfred Dsa won with 9,967 votes. The runner up was Francisco Xavier Pacheco of the GSRP party. The margin of victory was: 5660 votes. Pacheco got 4,307 votes, and his vote share was 20.31%. Mariano Godinho of AAP got 3,389 votes, and the vote share was 15.98%. Vincent Rodrigues of NCP got 2,880 votes, and his vote share was 13.58%.

    Goa Election 2022 voter turnout:

    The total number of voters in the Nuvem constituency stands at 28,363, with 13,091 male voters and 15,272 female voters. The Nuvem constituency has a literacy level of 87.59 per cent. The estimated voter turnout in this seat on February 14 was 76.8%.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 6:33 AM IST
