    Jammu and Kashmir administration asks Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her official bungalow in Srinagar: Report

    Earlier this year, another former chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah had vacated his official residence voluntarily in view of changes in the rules of entitlement.

    Jammu and Kashmir administration asks Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her official bungalow in Srinagar: Report
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been served a notice to vacate her official bungalow in the high-security Gupkar area.

    "The notice to evict from Fair View was served to me a few days ago. This has not come as a surprise and is along the expected lines," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told reporters.

    She said although the notice mentions that the bungalow is meant for the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, that is not the case.

    "This place was allotted to my father (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) in December 2005, after he relinquished the chief minister's office. So the grounds mentioned by the administration are not correct," Mufti said.

    Asked if she will challenge the notice in the court of law, the PDP chief said she will consult her legal team. "I do not own a place where I can stay. So I have to consult my legal team before taking a decision," she said.

    "It is to be communicated to your goodself that, should you require an alternative accommodation, the Government is willing to provide the same on your request, on security or any other ground(S)," the notice said.

    Earlier this year, another former chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah had vacated his official residence voluntarily in view of changes in the rules of entitlement.

    It is  reportedly said that former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has also been served a notice to vacate his official residence in Jammu.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
