Noida police to start verifying documents, seizing vehicle if details of ownership not updated: CP Laxmi Singh

Owners of vehicles sold more than once in Noida and Greater Noida must renew their registration documentation, or the vehicles will be seized, said Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner is planning to undertake a coordinated campaign for random checks and document verification on vehicles owned by more than one person, said Singh.

The initiative's genesis lies in the probe of a recent hit-and-run incident reported from Greater Noida on New Year's Eve, in which three B.Tech students were hit by a speeding car. Out of three, one student named Sweety Kumar was badly injured and had to undergo brain surgery. It took police more than 14 days to track down the car and arrest the driver.

The police commissioner said, "It was a difficult case with little leads or clues. We started the probe based on whatever information we had on the suspected car, a white Santro, and the initial half of its registration number, 'UP 16' (Gautam Buddh Nagar)," the commissioner said.

"According to the transportation authorities, 12,000 Santro cars are registered. A further shortlisting of the vehicles left roughly 1,000, and eventually, the number of suspected automobiles was reduced to just four, including the one belonging to the culprit, who was arrested," she added.

During the investigation, authorities found many vehicles that had been sold and resold multiple times, which concerned the police as several of them did not have their registration details updated, Singh said.

According to the police commissioner, there have been cases of old vehicles with no traceable links to their legitimate owners being utilised in illegal activities.

"We realised that numerous such ownerships, and people driving or riding vehicles whose ownership has not been lawfully transferred or whose documentation has not been updated, are related with several criminal actions. On the road, it is simple to spot older vehicles. These vehicles must be regularly checked and, if necessary, seized following the law," she said.

"Police teams in all three zones, Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida, will soon start looking for older vehicles and seizing them if their ownership and registration documentation have not been updated," Singh continued.

Singh added that the action might begin after Republic Day on January 26.

According to official estimates, the Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department receives roughly 6,000 applications per year for modifications in the registration details of private vehicles.

