Noida's Jewar airport to open soon! Question raises on how to reach and what options can be considered?

Noida International Airport opens in four months, but transportation options remain limited. While long-term solutions like metro and rapid rail are planned, immediate solutions like buses and taxis are crucial for the airport's initial success.

In April 2025, passenger flights will start at Jewar Airport, also called Noida International Airport. With only four months till launch, travelers may have concerns regarding the airport's accessibility to surrounding communities and the existing transportation options. For the unknown, Jewar is around 40 kilometers from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, 70 km from Connaught Place, 60 km from Noida City Center, and 90 km from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. These distances demonstrate how important it is to have a strong transportation network in order to make the airport accessible to commuters throughout the National Capital Region (NCR).

In its first year of operation, the airport hopes to handle 5–6 million people. However, quick advancements in connection are necessary to meet this goal. Only a small number of private and UP Roadways buses now connect Jewar with the neighboring districts.

Metro line needs to established

Long-term fixes, such as a metro line that would connect the airport to Delhi's Airport Express Line and a 72-kilometer rapid rail corridor, are still in the design stages and are not expected to be operational before 2030. Aware of the urgency, the NIA is collaborating with local authorities to establish a city bus network and has teamed up with Mahindra Mobility to offer an electric airport taxi service.

Taxis can be another option

Although there are intercity taxis, many passengers may be put off by their high cost. For example, it costs about ₹1,365 to take a taxi from Noida Sector 52 to the airport, and ₹893 to take one from Pari Chowk. These prices account for a sizable amount of many people's domestic airfare expenses.

Bus connectivity can be considered

A suggested bus service with an initial fleet of 175-200 buses is the quickest fix. The lines would link Jewar with important places like Pari Chowk, Botanical Garden Metro Station, and other NCR cities like Bulandshahr and Khurja. A smartphone application will be used to assist reservations.

How is Delhi and Bengaluru airport connected?

The IGI Airport in Delhi provides easy access to buses, taxis, and a metro line. Similar to this, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru depends on a robust bus system to transport travelers from all across the city. These instances demonstrate how Noida Airport must put accessibility first in order to meet international standards.

