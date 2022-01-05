No need to panic due to fear of COVID spread during electoral rallies, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In response to Punjab Health Minister OP Soni's proposal to ban large-scale political rallies in the face of growing COVID-19 cases, the Union Minister said that the latter is causing fear among people by seeking a ban.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, stated that there is no reason to be concerned over the rise of COVID-19 infection due to electoral rallies in the upcoming assembly elections. He also noted that the government has sufficient resources to cope with COVID-19. The minister stated that there should be no panic over COVID-19 and that we should plan, take safeguards, and strive to prevent it. He promised that there is no need for concern about political rallies and the spread of illness since we have the resources and facilities to fight this war for the people's health and well-being.

Naqvi went on to say that the government has so many facilities and resources that any issue can be addressed. In response to Punjab Health Minister OP Soni's proposal to ban large-scale political rallies in the face of growing COVID-19 cases, the Union Minister said that the latter is causing fear among people by seeking a ban.

Meanwhile, amid a statewide rise in Covid-19 cases, the Centre announced new guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic patients on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's new standards, a patient in home isolation can leave after seven days after testing positive and no fever for three consecutive days. The government stated that there is no need for re-testing once house isolation has ended.

"Patients in home isolation will be released and stop isolation after at least seven days after testing positive and no fever for three consecutive days, and they must continue to wear masks. There is no need for re-testing once the home isolation time has over," the recommendations state.

