  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No need to panic due to fear of COVID spread during electoral rallies, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

    In response to Punjab Health Minister OP Soni's proposal to ban large-scale political rallies in the face of growing COVID-19 cases, the Union Minister said that the latter is causing fear among people by seeking a ban.
     

    No need to panic due to fear of COVID spread during electoral rallies Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, stated that there is no reason to be concerned over the rise of COVID-19 infection due to electoral rallies in the upcoming assembly elections. He also noted that the government has sufficient resources to cope with COVID-19. The minister stated that there should be no panic over COVID-19 and that we should plan, take safeguards, and strive to prevent it. He promised that there is no need for concern about political rallies and the spread of illness since we have the resources and facilities to fight this war for the people's health and well-being.

    Naqvi went on to say that the government has so many facilities and resources that any issue can be addressed. In response to Punjab Health Minister OP Soni's proposal to ban large-scale political rallies in the face of growing COVID-19 cases, the Union Minister said that the latter is causing fear among people by seeking a ban.

    Meanwhile, amid a statewide rise in Covid-19 cases, the Centre announced new guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic patients on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's new standards, a patient in home isolation can leave after seven days after testing positive and no fever for three consecutive days. The government stated that there is no need for re-testing once house isolation has ended.

    Also Read | Punjab Health Minister says political rallies with huge gatherings should be banned, CM to take decision soon

    "Patients in home isolation will be released and stop isolation after at least seven days after testing positive and no fever for three consecutive days, and they must continue to wear masks. There is no need for re-testing once the home isolation time has over," the recommendations state.

    Also Read | Delhi may report 10,000 COVID cases today, 3rd wave has hit national capital, says Satyendar Jain

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive: PM Modi's message after major security lapse-dnm

    'Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive’: PM Modi's message after major security lapse

    Centre urges chemists to ensure adequate stock of essential medicines amid rise in COVID cases gcw

    Centre urges chemists to ensure adequate stock of essential medicines amid rise in COVID cases

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose be the same as the first two - ADT

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose to be the same as the first two

    UP Election 2022: Congress revokes all poll rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Congress revokes all poll rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise-dnm

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise

    Recent Stories

    Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive: PM Modi's message after major security lapse-dnm

    'Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive’: PM Modi's message after major security lapse

    Centre urges chemists to ensure adequate stock of essential medicines amid rise in COVID cases gcw

    Centre urges chemists to ensure adequate stock of essential medicines amid rise in COVID cases

    Hollywood Tom Felton gets back to his Draco Malfoy avatar see what he did latest drb

    Tom Felton gets back to his ‘Draco Malfoy’ avatar; see what he did latest

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose be the same as the first two - ADT

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose to be the same as the first two

    Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daugther Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19-ayh

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19

    Recent Videos

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon