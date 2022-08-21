No LOC issued 'as of now', in process: CBI clarifies on reports of lookout notice against Manish Sisodia

'As of now' no Look Out Circulars (LOC) have been issued against any of the accused in the case, the officials said. The CBI has also not felt the need to issue an LOC against public servants so far because they cannot leave the country without intimating the government

The Central Bureau of Investigation has not issued a Look Out Circular "as of now" against any accused including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case, officials said Sunday. They said that the process of reviewing papers is ongoing and that suspects are receiving reminders to appear in person for interrogation.

This comes after Sisodia said that a lookout notice had been issued against him in the excise policy case under investigation by the CBI and called the action a "drama" given that "nothing" had been discovered during a raid on his home on Friday.

"As of now" no Look Out Circulars (LOC) have been issued against any of the accused in the case, the officials said. Since public employees are unable to leave the nation without notifying the government, the CBI has not found the need to issue a LOC against them thus far, they claimed.

In a FIR filed by the CBI in connection with suspected irregularities in the execution of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021–22, Sisodia is one of 15 people and organisations mentioned.

The agency searched 31 locations on Friday, including Sisodia's home and the offices of prominent bureaucrats and businesses. After Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended last month that the CBI conduct an investigation into the alleged rule violations and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that took effect on November 17, last year, the CBI conducted raids on Friday that lasted for nearly 15 hours. In July, after Saxena suggested the investigation, the Delhi government rescinded the policy.

