No leader better than Narendra Modi for PM post, says Vikas Divyakirti of ‘Drishti IAS' (WATCH)

"I find Narendra Modi the best choice as the Prime Minister of the country. In the present situation, I do not see any option who can become a better PM," said Vikas Divyakirti, the founder and managing director of the teaching centre 'Drishti IAS'.

He made the remark during the ‘Seekho Path Saphalta Ka (Learn the way to success)’ session, which was moderated by journalist Saurabh Dwivedi during the third day of the ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak 2023’ event in Delhi.

On being asked about his dislike for Yogi Adityanath, Vikas Divyakirti remarked, "I wanted with all of my heart that Yogi Adityanath did not become the Chief Minister when discussions were underway to make him the CM." "I was of the opinion that someone like him with a strong religious background will not be fit for a political position of the Chief Minister," he added.

During the session, he was also quizzed about his opinion on Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. "Rahul Gandhi is always becoming the best version of himself. He is performing far better today than he did previously. He's getting better every day. However, I don't believe he will have much luck in the 2024 elections," Divyakirti added.

He also claimed that RJD politician Tejashwi Yadav is a ‘promising future leader’ of Bihar, who has supposedly been able to leave behind his legacy of ‘Jungle Raj.’

