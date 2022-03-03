  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No Indians held captive in Ukraine's Kharkiv: MEA rejects Russian claim

    We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student, MEA said in a statement.

    No Indians held captive in Ukraine's Kharkiv: MEA rejects Russian claim
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 9:22 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India on Thursday denied claims made by the Russian defence forces with regard to Indian students in Kharkiv being held hostage by Ukraine.

    External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine was in constant touch with Indians stranded in Ukraine. 

    Also Read: Putin tells PM Modi: Ukrainians have taken Indian students hostage for use as 'human shields'

    While informing that many students had left Kharkiv on Wednesday with assistance from the Ukrainian authorities, Bagchi said, "We have not got reports of any hostage situation regarding any student." 

    He further said that India had sought Ukraine's help to arrange special trains to take out students from Kharkiv and other cities to the western part of the country.

    "We have been coordinating effectively with the countries in the region including Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova," he added. 

    Also Read: 'Impressed by their resilience': General VK Singh meets students awaiting evacuation

    Confirming that a large number of Indian nationals had been evacuated from Ukraine in the last few days, the MEA official thanked the Ukrainian authorities for extending all possible help. 

    India has also thanked Ukraine's western neighbours for accepting  Indian nationals and for accommodating them while they waited for flights to take them back home.

    Late Wednesday evening, Russia had assured the Indian side that it would help in evacuating the stranded students from conflict zones in Ukraine and also arrange their transportation to their home country through its military aircraft. 

    While stating that the Russian armed forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens, the Russian defence ministry made a shocking claim. The Russians claimed that the Ukrainian authorities of holding some Indian students hostage. 

    The Russian defence ministry further said that the Indian students had been offered to leave the territory of Ukraine via the Ukrainian-Polish border. They even offered safe passage to the students through the active warzone.

    Also Read: India does not deplore Russia's invasion; abstains from UNGA vote

    This information was shared by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their conversation, President Putin informed the prime minister that Russia is trying to organise an urgent evacuation of a group of Indian students from Kharkiv through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia. 

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath confident of winning over 80 per cent of seats gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath confident of winning over 80 per cent of seats

    UP Election 2022 Adityanath says its time to decide between BJP terror supporting people gcw

    Yogi Adityanath says its time to decide between BJP, terror-supporting people

    UP Election 2022 time date key candidates voting percentage gcw

    UP Election 2022: Voting underway for 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts

    Jamsetji Tata birth anniversary: Incredible contributions by Tata that helped India stand on its feet-dnm

    Jamsetji Tata birth anniversary: Incredible contributions by Tata that helped India stand on its feet

    India does not deplore Russia's invasion; abstains from UNGA vote

    India does not deplore Russia's invasion; abstains from UNGA vote

    Recent Stories

    Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: Indian cricket legends laud Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test-ayh

    Tendulkar to Ganguly: Indian cricket legends laud Kohli ahead of his 100th Test

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath confident of winning over 80 per cent of seats gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath confident of winning over 80 per cent of seats

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how RC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian troops capture Kherson, city Mayor confirms - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian troops capture Kherson, city Mayor confirms

    World Bank halts all projects in Russia Belarus with immediate effect gcw

    World Bank halts all projects in Russia, Belarus with 'immediate effect'

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Modi, Modi slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon