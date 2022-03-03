No Indians held captive in Ukraine's Kharkiv: MEA rejects Russian claim

We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student, MEA said in a statement.

India on Thursday denied claims made by the Russian defence forces with regard to Indian students in Kharkiv being held hostage by Ukraine.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine was in constant touch with Indians stranded in Ukraine.

While informing that many students had left Kharkiv on Wednesday with assistance from the Ukrainian authorities, Bagchi said, "We have not got reports of any hostage situation regarding any student."

He further said that India had sought Ukraine's help to arrange special trains to take out students from Kharkiv and other cities to the western part of the country.

"We have been coordinating effectively with the countries in the region including Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova," he added.

Confirming that a large number of Indian nationals had been evacuated from Ukraine in the last few days, the MEA official thanked the Ukrainian authorities for extending all possible help.

India has also thanked Ukraine's western neighbours for accepting Indian nationals and for accommodating them while they waited for flights to take them back home.

Late Wednesday evening, Russia had assured the Indian side that it would help in evacuating the stranded students from conflict zones in Ukraine and also arrange their transportation to their home country through its military aircraft.

While stating that the Russian armed forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens, the Russian defence ministry made a shocking claim. The Russians claimed that the Ukrainian authorities of holding some Indian students hostage.

The Russian defence ministry further said that the Indian students had been offered to leave the territory of Ukraine via the Ukrainian-Polish border. They even offered safe passage to the students through the active warzone.

This information was shared by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their conversation, President Putin informed the prime minister that Russia is trying to organise an urgent evacuation of a group of Indian students from Kharkiv through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia.