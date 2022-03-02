  • Facebook
    'Impressed by their resilience': General VK Singh meets students awaiting evacuation

    Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh (retd) has been coordinating the evacuation process from Poland.

    Russia Ukraine crisis: General VK Singh meets students awaiting evacuation
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 11:27 PM IST
    Ministers of the Narendra Modi government continue to remain on war duty as Operation Ganga, which seeks to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, picks up pace.

    One among them is Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh (retd) who has been coordinating the evacuation process from Poland.

    The minister took to Twitter to post short videos of his mission in Poland. 

    In one such video, he was seen sharing a few light moments with the Indian students in Budomierz at the Poland-Ukraine border along with India's Ambassador to Poland Nagma Mallick. 

    "Goes without saying that the morale of the students is high and I am impressed by their resilience. Jai Hind!" General Singh said.

    Reiterating the government's commitment that no Indian will be left behind, he requested the students to hold on and adhere to the guidelines issued by the agencies.

    Since the evacuation drive launched on Friday, a total of 3,352 stranded Indians have been brought back home. 

    Later in the day, General Singh was seen personally reviewing the preparations to evacuate 208 Indians back home onboard the Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft. 

    And before the students left for home, he had another message for them before exiting the aircraft to coordinate the next round of evacuations.

    He said, "Soon, you all will be with family, friends, and more importantly, in the country, you call your own. Jai Hind!"

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 11:27 PM IST
