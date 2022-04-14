Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary, confirms Air India

    The booking and queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India. 

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    Air India, owned by the Tata Group, on Thursday announced that Alliance Air 'is no longer a subsidiary.' From 15, 2022, the carrier will not handle the booking and queries related to Alliance Air. 

    The airline suggested to the passengers that tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with '9' or a 3-digit flight number starting with '9I' belong to Alliance Air. 

     

    The airline shared the contact numbers (+91-44-4255 4255 and +91-44-3511 3511), website details (www.allianceair.in), and email ID (support@allianceair.in) for further assistance. 

    As per the website, Alliance Air function with a fleet size of 20 (18 ATR 72-600 and two HAL Do-228).

    Through its subsidiary Talace, Tatas controls Air India. Air India Express is managed by the group, which also owns a 50 per cent stake in the ground handling subsidiary Air India SATS.

    The Tata Group's third airline brand is Air India, which owns majority ownership in AirAsia India and a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd called Vistara.

    Presently, Air India manages over 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports and 900 slots internationally.

    IN 1932, Tata set up Airlines; later, in 1946 was renamed Air India. The government took ownership of the airline in January 1953, but JRD Tata remained its chairman until 1977. After 69 years, Air India returned to Tatas.

