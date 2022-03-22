DGCA puts Boeing 737 fleets under enhanced surveillance after crash in China

Three Indian airlines, SpiceJet, Vistara, and Air India Express, all have Boeing 737s in their fleets.

The DGCA has placed Indian airlines' Boeing 737 fleets under "increased monitoring" following the disaster of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 on Monday, which killed 132 people, according to its chairman Arun Kumar. Three Indian airlines, SpiceJet, Vistara, and Air India Express, all have Boeing 737s in their fleets.

When asked what actions the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is taking in the aftermath of Monday's tragedy, Kumar told PTI, "Flight safety is serious business, and we are actively monitoring the situation. In the meantime, we're concentrating on increased surveillance of our 737 fleet."

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 on its route from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in Tengxian County, Wuzhou, killing 123 passengers and nine staff members. According to state media, there were no foreigners among the 133 persons on board the Chinese passenger airliner that crashed.

The Boeing 737 Max is an improved variant of the Boeing 737-800, and both are part of the 737 series. Boeing, located in the United States, did not react to PTI's request for a response on the topic.

In the six months between October 2018 and March 2019, two Boeing 737 Max aeroplanes were involved in accidents, killing a total of 346 passengers. Following these two mishaps, the DGCA banned Boeing 737 Max aircraft in India in March 2019.

Following Boeing implemented the necessary software corrections to the DGCA's satisfaction, the aircraft's commercial operations were resumed in August of last year, after a 27-month hiatus.

