Nitish Kumar likely to resign as Bihar CM amid speculations over rejoining NDA; will BJP regain power again?

Bihar is on the brink of a major political reshuffle as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a surprising move, has ordered all MLAs to gather in Patna. Speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar might resign from his position as Chief Minister on Friday and recommend the dissolution of the assembly. The political landscape in the state is buzzing with news of a possible alliance shift, with reports suggesting that Nitish Kumar, the founder of the INDIA Alliance, may part ways with the coalition. Additionally, there are reports indicating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has approved Nitish Kumar's return to NDA alliance, leading to the potential dissolution of the Bihar Assembly.

Reports reveal that Nitish Kumar has held crucial meetings with prominent leaders like Lalan Singh and Minister Vijay Chaudhary at the Chief Minister's residence, indicating that a significant decision may be on the horizon. The INDIA Alliance, founded by Nitish Kumar, could see a major shakeup, with the Chief Minister contemplating breaking ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and potentially rejoining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Amidst these developments, the BJP has reportedly called all its MLAs to Patna, signaling the party's preparedness for potential political realignments. If Nitish Kumar indeed joins hands with the BJP, there is speculation that the Bihar Assembly might be dissolved, setting the stage for fresh elections. This move could have far-reaching implications on the state's political landscape, especially with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon. Reports also claim that a massive rally featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar is scheduled for February 4th, further fueling anticipation about the political future of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, currently in his eighth term as Chief Minister, has a history of political maneuvering and alliance formations. His back-and-forth between alliances with the BJP and other parties has characterized Bihar's political landscape. The current situation echoes his previous shifts in alliance dynamics, including leaving the NDA in 2014, forming the Grand Alliance in 2015, breaking it in 2017, and rejoining the NDA in 2017.

The sudden change in Nitish Kumar's stance poses challenges for the opposition alliance in Bihar, which has already faced setbacks in other states like Bengal and Punjab. With Mamata Banerjee's announcement to contest alone in West Bengal and the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to go solo in Punjab, the INDIA Alliance's unity is at stake. Continuous criticism from figures like Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary in Bengal has further strained relations within the opposition.

As Bihar braces for a potential political upheaval, the uncertainty surrounding Nitish Kumar's next move and the fate of the INDIA Alliance keeps the political landscape in flux. The prospect of a Chief Minister's resignation, alliance shifts, and a possible assembly dissolution adds intrigue to the unfolding drama. The coming days will likely bring clarity to Bihar's political future and set the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.