Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nitish Kumar likely to resign as Bihar CM amid speculations over rejoining NDA; will BJP regain power again?

    As Nitish Kumar reportedly considers resigning as Bihar CM, questions arise about the potential impact on BJP's electoral prospects in the state.

    Nitish Kumar likely to resign as Bihar CM amid rumours over alliance with NDA; will BJP reign power again snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 8:26 PM IST

    Bihar is on the brink of a major political reshuffle as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a surprising move, has ordered all MLAs to gather in Patna. Speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar might resign from his position as Chief Minister on Friday and recommend the dissolution of the assembly. The political landscape in the state is buzzing with news of a possible alliance shift, with reports suggesting that Nitish Kumar, the founder of the INDIA Alliance, may part ways with the coalition. Additionally, there are reports indicating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has approved Nitish Kumar's return to NDA alliance, leading to the potential dissolution of the Bihar Assembly.

    Reports reveal that Nitish Kumar has held crucial meetings with prominent leaders like Lalan Singh and Minister Vijay Chaudhary at the Chief Minister's residence, indicating that a significant decision may be on the horizon. The INDIA Alliance, founded by Nitish Kumar, could see a major shakeup, with the Chief Minister contemplating breaking ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and potentially rejoining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    Amidst these developments, the BJP has reportedly called all its MLAs to Patna, signaling the party's preparedness for potential political realignments. If Nitish Kumar indeed joins hands with the BJP, there is speculation that the Bihar Assembly might be dissolved, setting the stage for fresh elections. This move could have far-reaching implications on the state's political landscape, especially with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon. Reports also claim that a massive rally featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar is scheduled for February 4th, further fueling anticipation about the political future of Bihar.

    Nitish Kumar, currently in his eighth term as Chief Minister, has a history of political maneuvering and alliance formations. His back-and-forth between alliances with the BJP and other parties has characterized Bihar's political landscape. The current situation echoes his previous shifts in alliance dynamics, including leaving the NDA in 2014, forming the Grand Alliance in 2015, breaking it in 2017, and rejoining the NDA in 2017.

    The sudden change in Nitish Kumar's stance poses challenges for the opposition alliance in Bihar, which has already faced setbacks in other states like Bengal and Punjab. With Mamata Banerjee's announcement to contest alone in West Bengal and the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to go solo in Punjab, the INDIA Alliance's unity is at stake. Continuous criticism from figures like Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary in Bengal has further strained relations within the opposition.

    As Bihar braces for a potential political upheaval, the uncertainty surrounding Nitish Kumar's next move and the fate of the INDIA Alliance keeps the political landscape in flux. The prospect of a Chief Minister's resignation, alliance shifts, and a possible assembly dissolution adds intrigue to the unfolding drama. The coming days will likely bring clarity to Bihar's political future and set the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 8:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    President Droupadi Murmu commemorates constitution architects on Republic Day eve (WATCH) AJR

    President Murmu hails Ram Mandir as landmark in India's rediscovery of civilisational heritage (WATCH)

    PM Modi, French President Emmaneul Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur WATCH AJR

    PM Modi, French President Emmaneul Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur (WATCH)

    Karnataka: 'No injustice or humiliation to Jagadish Shettar in Congress party,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: 'No injustice or humiliation to Jagadish Shettar in Congress party,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Jaipur ahead of talks, roadshow with PM Modi AJR

    French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Jaipur ahead of talks, roadshow with PM Modi

    Kerala government approves additional fund of Rs 10 crore for Keraleeyam rkn

    Kerala government approves additional fund of Rs 10 crore for Keraleeyam

    Recent Stories

    Rakul Preet to Karishma Tanna: Celebrities slay in fashionable attires RKK

    Rakul Preet to Karishma Tanna: Celebrities slay in fashionable attires

    En route to Energy Independence, Ukraine to start building 4 nuclear reactors in 2024 amidst war with Russia avv

    En route to Energy Independence, Ukraine to start building 4 nuclear reactors in 2024 amidst war with Russia

    President Droupadi Murmu commemorates constitution architects on Republic Day eve (WATCH) AJR

    President Murmu hails Ram Mandir as landmark in India's rediscovery of civilisational heritage (WATCH)

    In pictures: Kriti Sanon looks beautiful in blue off-shoulder dress as she promotes upcoming film RKK

    In pictures: Kriti Sanon looks beautiful in blue off-shoulder dress as she promotes upcoming film

    PM Modi, French President Emmaneul Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur WATCH AJR

    PM Modi, French President Emmaneul Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon