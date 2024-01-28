‘Nitish Kumar had no vision, was a tired CM,’ says Tejashwi Yadav, claims JD(U) will be finished in 2024

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav reacted to Nitish Kumar's move to reunite with the BJP to form an NDA government and said he can guarantee that the public stands with him and the Janata Dal United will be "finished" this year.

Slamming Nitish Kumar, his ex-ally, Yadav said, "He had no vision, he was a tired CM. We made him do so much work." The RJD leader added that it was his party which showed Nitish Kumar that it was possible to give jobs despite his claims that it was impossible.

"I want to make one thing very clear, though. Abhi khel baaki hai, abhi khel shuru hui hai (a lot more to happen, this is only the beginning of the game). I act on what I say. The JD(U) party would be defeated in 2024, I can assure you of that in writing," said the former deputy chief minister of Bihar.

"We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (under the BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the last 17 months which has not been seen anywhere else in the country," he said. Yadav added that he has "neither anger nor resentment" and the RJD followed the Mahagathbandhan.

In 2022, Nitish Kumar had broken ties with the BJP to form the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar along with the RJD, Congress and the Left parties in the state. Tejashwi Yadav reminisced over the year's events, said, "We formed the government with a lot of hope. At the time, Ntish Kumar had also clarified the goal of the government's formation. Now that he eliminated the government, people will respond appropriately."