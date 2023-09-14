Nipah virus: Dental student admitted in Thiruvananthapuram tests negative

The Nipah test results of a BDS student who sought treatment in Thiruvananthapuram has turned out to be negative on Wednesday. The preliminary test was conducted at the Institute of Virology in Thonnakkal.

Thiruvanthapuram: The Nipah test results of a BDS student who sought treatment in Thiruvananthapuram has turned out to be negative on Wednesday. The preliminary test was conducted at the Institute of Virology in Thonnakkal. This was the first examination conducted at the institute. The student was kept under observation at the medical college after developing Nipah-like symptoms

For the past two days, Kerala has been worried about the confirmation of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode. For the last two days, Kerala has been under a Nipah virus outbreak scare following the confirmation of cases in the Kozhikode district. Two of them died, and three others are undergoing treatment in Kozhikode. And the latest reports stated that the condition of a young man who is being treated for Nipah at Kozhikode Hospital has improved. However, the condition of the 9-year-old boy remains critical.

All educational institutions (including Anganwadi and Madrasahs) and professional colleges in Kozhikode district will remain closed on Thursday (Sep 14) and Friday (Sep 15) as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak. Educational institutions can arrange online classes, said district collector. There will be no change in university exams